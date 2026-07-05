Blue Jays Drop 7-Year MLB Pitcher Amid George Springer Update

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of things going on. They are wrapping up a series against the Seattle Mariners while taking care of some housekeeping items. Of course, there is the Blue Jays’ news regarding George Springer in addition to news about Justin Topa, Josh Fleming, and Matt Bowman.

Things are tightening up across MLB, primarily as the Trade Deadline approaches. Canada’s team is still in pursuit of the AL East lead, currently held by the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. They have pulled closer to the Yankees, but the Rays have climbed into first place.

With all of this in mind, here is the latest on Topa, several players released by the Blue Jays, and Springer.

Toronto Blue Jays Release Justin Topa

Dear Gentle Reader, the Blue Jays are not shy about dropping players when the time is right. The timing appears to be right for Topa.

The MiLB.com transaction log lists an entry regarding Topa. The entry reveals that the Blue Jays affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, have released the right-handed pitcher.

The 6-foot-4 pitcher played eight games with the Bisons before being released. In those games, he recorded four strikeouts over eight innings and posted a 3.38 ERA.

Topa has played 172 career MLB games over seven years with the Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Seattle Mariners. He has recorded 141 strikeouts, 32 holds, and nine saves to go along with a 6-11 record.

Several Players Dropped By the Blue Jays

Topa isn’t the only player to be released by the Blue Jays organization.

Bowman and Fleming have also been released. Both players were released on July 4th, the same day as Topa.

The release of these players could create space for others to rise through the ranks. This means the organization believes some of its pitching prospects are ready to rise through the ranks and make a name for themselves.

The Latest on George Springer

Springer was placed on the paternity list on July 1st, 2026, as he and his wife were expecting the birth of their child.

Following this, John Schneider spoke to the media about another move involving Springer. According to reporter Hazel Mae, this move is merely transactional.

“George Springer’s paternity leave is up today (July 4th). He is now being placed on the Family Medical Emergency list – purely transactional. Everyone is doing well. Springer is ‘tying up some loose ends’ according to John Schneider,” Mae wrote on social media on July 4th.

During the 2026 season, Springer has played in 63 games. In those games, he has recorded eight home runs, 21 RBIs, six stolen bases, 54 hits, and 11 doubles. The 36-year-old slugger owns a .265 career batting average.

It will be good to get Springer back once he is ready to leave his wife with his newborn. At the time of this writing, there has been no announcement from Springer or his wife regarding the birth of their new child.

Until he returns, the Blue Jays will have to find a way to get the run support they need to win games.