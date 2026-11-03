Myles Straw Reacts After Blue Jays Send Him to Free Agency

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw shared his reaction after the team declined their team option on him for the 2027 season.

The Blue Jays held an $8 million club option on Straw for next year, but instead of exercising it, they bought him out for $1.75 million, sending the veteran outfielder to free agency.

Afterwards, the fan favorite took to his social media to react to the disappointing news.

Myles Straw Shares Message for Blue Jays Fans

Taking to his social media after it was made official that the Blue Jays had declined their club option on him, Straw shared a short message along with a series of photos of himself playing for Toronto.

“Toronto 💙,” Straw wrote on his Instagram.

Not only will the fans miss Straw, but so will his teammates, as he was one of the most popular players in the team’s clubhouse.

Long-time Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios shared the following comment under Straw’s post: “Rojo. Thanks always. Always the best for you and your family 🙏🏼🦾”

Fellow Blue Jays outfielder Brett Bateman responded to Straw’s post with the following comment, indicating how much he will miss the veteran: “Straw-Sama 😢”

Could the Blue Jays Bring Myles Straw Back?

The decision to let Straw go to free agency was a financial one for the Blue Jays, who obviously did not feel that he was going to be worth the $8 million club option that was attached to his contract.

As part of the Blue Jays’ trade with the Cleveland Guardians for Straw two seasons ago, the Guardians paid the $1.75 million buyout, so the Blue Jays are not on the hook for any more cash to Straw.

That being said, perhaps Toronto could circle back to Straw in free agency as a lower-cost option to be a backup outfielder, although the fact that he is now a free agent means any of the other 29 teams can now sign him.

The Blue Jays are looking for an upgrade in the outfield, especially offensively, and are said to be in the market for the big fish in the free-agent pond, which this offseason are Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki.

It made more sense for the Blue Jays to cut bait with Straw now, see how the free-agent market moves, and then reassess in the future.

If this is the end of Straw’s time with Toronto, then he will be missed by Blue Jays fans, as he became a fan favorite in Toronto for his strong defense, clutch hits, speedy base running, and even his pitching performances, as he entered several blowout games to save Toronto’s bullpen arms a few innings over the past two years.

Straw was also a huge part of Toronto’s 2025 American League pennant team that lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the World Series.

Again, Straw’s club option being declined does not guarantee that he won’t be back. But right now, he is a free agent, meaning he can speak to any other team.