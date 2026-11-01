Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 19-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they signed a 19-year-old pitcher to a minor-league deal.

Toronto made the signing on Oct. 30, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 19-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

The Blue Jays signed 19-year-old right-hander Nurberto German to a minor-league contract, per MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP Nurberto German to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Nurberto German

German was born on Jan. 4, 2007.

He is from Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic.

German throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They were 19 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

It was a majorly disappointing season for Toronto, as the club made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

The Blue Jays’ offense ranked 30th in runs (648) and 28th in OPS (.691) this year.

Toronto’s pitching staff ranked ninth in ERA (3.90) and 10th in strikeouts (1,410).

Eight Blue Jays players hit free agency at the end of the World Series.

Here is a list of Toronto’s free agents: