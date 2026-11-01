Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 19-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The
Toronto Blue Jays announced they signed a 19-year-old pitcher to a minor-league deal.
Toronto made the signing on Oct. 30, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.
Toronto Blue Jays Sign 19-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 25: Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays signed 19-year-old right-hander Nurberto German to a minor-league contract,
per MiLB.com’s transactions log.
“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP
Nurberto German to a minor league contract.” Looking at Nurberto German
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
German was born on Jan. 4, 2007.
He is from Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
German throws and bats right-handed.
He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
They were 19 games behind the first-place
Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
It was a majorly disappointing season for Toronto, as the club made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.
The Blue Jays’ offense ranked 30th in runs (648) and 28th in OPS (.691) this year.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: Center fielder Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with second baseman Ernie Clement #22 and second baseman Josh Smith #9 after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Toronto’s pitching staff ranked ninth in ERA (3.90) and 10th in strikeouts (1,410).
Eight Blue Jays players hit free agency at the end of the World Series.
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Here is a list of Toronto’s free agents:
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 19-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series