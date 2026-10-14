Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Poach Yankees All-Star for $80 Million

The Toronto Blue Jays have several decisions to make this offseason regarding their roster.

After letting Bo Bichette walk in free agency a season ago, the Blue Jays endured some inconsistent play up the middle of their infield, so one would imagine that’s a big point of emphasis for the front office.

Well, in a recent predictions piece, the Blue Jays are linked to poaching away New York Yankees‘ All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency.

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Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In a recent predictions piece by FanSided.com’s John Perrotto, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is predicted to sign with the Blue Jays on a four-year, $80 million deal:

“Yankees fans are tired of Chisholm’s inconsistency, booing him when the Rays eliminated New York in an ALDS, and he’s expected to move on in free agency despite hitting 19 homers and stealing 41 bases in 137 games. Chisholm has power, speed and the versatility to play second base, third base and center field.”

Perrotto makes a good point: the Yankees may be fed up with Chisholm Jr., but Jazz has noted he would like to stay in New York.

After an All-Star campaign in 2025, where Jazz recorded a 30/30 season, he was unable to back that up in 2026 with just 19 home runs and a below-average OPS+ (97).

However, he is still a very solid player, and while he’s not a great defender in the “defensive runs saved” category, Chisholm Jr. makes up for it in the above-average outs and fielding run value categories.

If the Blue Jays are going to be big spenders again this offseason, which feels like the case, grabbing Jazz on a $20 million AAV deal seems pretty fair for both sides.

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Is $80 Million Over Four Years Good Market Value for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Let’s be clear: while it’s easy to say that Jazz didn’t have a ‘great’ year at the plate, which could be true, it’s not like the free-agent class for second basemen is absolutely loaded, and aside from Brandon Lowe, Chisholm Jr. is undoubtedly a top option in the class.

According to Spotrac.com, Chisholm’s market value is two years, $34 million, which is an AAV of $17 million.

Add in inflation that teams like the Blue Jays are willing to pay for All-Star players, and you get a four-year, $80 million projection.

Perhaps the Jays overpay for Chisholm Jr., or they don’t offer him a 4+ year deal, and instead land somewhere closer to what Spotrac.com projects.