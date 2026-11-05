NASCAR Driver Blasts Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry Over Martinsville Brake-Checking Controversy

Connor Zilisch has delivered a strong criticism of Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry following the brake-checking controversy at Martinsville Speedway. The young NASCAR driver questioned their actions during the Xfinity 500 and also criticized how they handled the incidents in their post-race interviews.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Zilisch discussed how the softer front-bumper structures introduced on short tracks had changed the way drivers approached racing. He admitted that drivers knew the new design created an opportunity to damage another car by braking suddenly.

However, he did not expect anyone to use it deliberately. After two separate incidents sent Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney behind the wall, NASCAR stepped in and handed out major penalties.

Connor Zilisch Questions Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry

Zilisch explained that the softer front bumpers forced him to pay more attention to traffic and sudden changes in speed at Martinsville.

“Yeah, I mean, I definitely put more emphasis on stack-ups and making sure that I had space and was aware of when guys would get down the lane to stack, and you have to be ready to check up,” he said.

He added that he approached Martinsville more carefully than during his previous visits.

“But yeah, it also was used as a weapon. You had to watch out and certainly do your best to keep your nose clean because you didn’t want to end your day with something silly.”

The concern became reality during the second stage. Hocevar repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric on the straightaways, damaging the front of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford and ending his race.

Berry later hit the brakes in front of Ryan Blaney after light contact exiting Turn 4. The incident damaged the No. 12 car and contributed to Blaney spinning. Both drivers ended up behind the wall.

Zilisch said drivers had discussed the possibility of using the softer bumpers to damage opponents, but he never expected anyone to take it that far.

“We all knew that it was an opportunity to ruin somebody’s day. But that and actually doing something is much different.”

NASCAR Penalties Follow Martinsville Brake-Checking Incidents

NASCAR investigated both incidents using SMT data and radio audio before announcing its penalties.

Hocevar received a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction. Spire Motorsports also suspended a team member for the Homestead finale. Berry received a $50,000 fine and lost 25 points.

Zilisch said he was surprised by how the incidents unfolded and did not support the drivers’ actions.

“It was pretty crazy to see all that stuff happen. I didn’t expect it to become a reality like it did. You don’t want to see that stuff happen.”

He also questioned how Hocevar and Berry addressed the controversy after the race.

“I feel like it’s pretty cheap to do what those guys did. And especially not owning up to it in post-race interviews. And none of it looked very good on their part.”

The NASCAR driver acknowledged that frustration is part of racing, especially at a short track like Martinsville. However, he said drivers must control their emotions instead of taking their anger out on competitors.

“You can get frustrated, and things can happen. I get it. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions and not let stuff like that frustrate you to the point where you’re going to do that to somebody.”

Connor Zilisch Supports NASCAR Intervention

Zilisch also backed NASCAR’s decision to punish the drivers rather than leave the matter for competitors to settle among themselves.

He believes the incidents were serious enough to require action from the sanctioning body.

“I think this one was blatant enough that you have to try and police it. I think that the sanctioning body is right to step in in this situation. And, you know, when it’s on purpose and you’re not trying to hide it, I feel like that’s beyond the limits of self-policing.”

The comments highlight the concerns surrounding the softer front-bumper structures on short tracks. Although the design aimed to reduce the incentive for drivers to make deliberate contact, it also created a risk when a driver suddenly applied the brakes in front of another car.

For Zilisch, the Martinsville incidents went beyond normal racing aggression. His criticism focused on the decisions made by Hocevar and Berry, their post-race responses and the need for drivers to take responsibility for their actions.

NASCAR’s penalties also showed its willingness to intervene when officials determine that drivers have crossed the line.