Celtics Release Official Injury Report With Former Lottery Pick Ruled Out

The Boston Celtics are preparing to open a new season with a different roster and plenty of expectations. On Monday, they received encouraging news about the availability of nearly everyone in their rotation.

But one of their newest additions will have to wait.

Guard Devin Carter has been ruled out of Tuesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons because of an illness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released at 4 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

Carter was the only Boston player listed on the report, meaning stars Jayson Tatum and Paul George were not carrying injury designations heading into the nationally televised matchup.

The Celtics visit Detroit at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday in a meeting between two teams that finished atop the Eastern Conference standings last season.

For Carter, however, an impressive start to his Boston tenure has been interrupted before the regular season begins.

Devin Carter Ruled Out After Promising Boston Debut

Carter’s absence comes shortly after the Celtics signed him to a two-way contract, rewarding the former lottery pick for an encouraging showing during the preseason.

The 24-year-old guard made an immediate impression in Boston’s Oct. 8 exhibition victory over Cleveland.

He scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, collected five rebounds and added three assists and two steals in 25 minutes.

Carter also went 6-for-6 at the free throw line, helping Boston secure a 124-113 victory.

It was the kind of performance that reminded the Celtics why Sacramento selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

But Carter did not play in Boston’s remaining three preseason games.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Carter has been diagnosed with mononucleosis, leaving him without a firm timetable for returning.

The Celtics nevertheless moved forward with his two-way contract over the weekend, signaling their willingness to invest in his development beyond opening night.

Carter brings defensive energy, rebounding ability and experience that could eventually strengthen Boston’s guard depth.

For now, his recovery takes precedence.

Celtics Receive Encouraging News Before Pistons Showdown

The absence of any other Celtics players from Monday’s injury report was a welcome development for coach Joe Mazzulla.

Boston completed an undefeated 4-0 preseason while integrating several new pieces into a rotation that underwent significant changes during the offseason.

The most notable was the departure of Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in a deal that brought George to Boston.

George now joins Tatum, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the Celtics attempt to remain among the Eastern Conference’s contenders.

Boston also added center Mitchell Robinson, giving Mazzulla another defensive presence in the frontcourt.

The Celtics’ opening opponent presents an immediate challenge.

Detroit finished last season with a 60-22 record, earning the Eastern Conference’s top seed behind Cade Cunningham and a physical, defense-oriented lineup.

Boston went 56-26 but lost three of its four regular-season meetings with the Pistons.

Tuesday offers an early opportunity to see how the revamped Celtics match up against a familiar conference rival.

Carter will not be part of that test.

But with the rest of Boston’s roster absent from the initial injury report, Mazzulla should have his primary options available when the season begins.