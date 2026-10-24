Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Injury Report for Brooklyn Nets Game (Oct. 24)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action on Saturday for their first home game of the season.

The Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Arena. They will look to put their disastrous season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers behind them.

Despite being up by as many as 29 points, the Cavaliers blew the lead and lost 114-106 to LeBron James and company.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Nets

Three players are listed in the Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Khalifa Diop and Ernest Udeh Jr. are listed as out.

Tomlin continues to deal with a stress reaction in his lower back. He is expected to be out for at least three more weeks. Diop is nursing a left knee injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Udeh, on the other hand, isn’t injured. He is just inactive against the Nets as a player on a two-way contract.

Jarrett Allen, who was on the Cavs injury report on Thursday, is available to play. He is not in today’s report and has recovered from right patellar tendinopathy.

Allen played 28 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Cavaliers Looking to Bounce Back

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in control of the game in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers. They looked dominant until the Sixers stormed back in the second half and completed the 29-point comeback victory.

Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but he was limited to just 10 points in the second half.

James Harden scored just 16 points, while Evan Mobley finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown owned the second half for the Sixers, scoring 17 points each. Maxey had 32 points and six assists, while Brown dropped 24 points.

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Following their collapse on Thursday, Mitchell had some positive things to say to reporters and his teammates.

“They were pressuring in the second half,” Mitchell said via RoundtableSports. “Now it’s on us to figure out a solution. So now we see it, and we make an adjustment. It’s not cool that we lost. It’s still disappointing. There’s a lesson to be learned. There’s stuff that we can get better at.”

Hopefully, the Cavs can learn the lesson early and not look back. They have to build on what they did last season when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the post-LeBron James era.