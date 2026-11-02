Dallas Mavericks Insider Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Claim

The Dallas Mavericks may have their franchise player in Cooper Flagg. He has got people talking about how good he is. Tim MacMahon recently said that he wouldn’t trade him for Luka Doncic and that Flagg is a top 10 player right now. That is a bold claim, but Flagg has been playing out of his mind to start the season. MacMahon isn’t the only one that has said he’s a top 10 player, former NBA player, now NBA analyst, Kendrick Perkins said the same thing.

Dallas Mavericks Stars Production

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

So far this season, in five games, Flagg is averaging 26.8 points, 6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks. He is showing incredible play on both ends of the floor. He is 6’9 with a high release and is able to get his shot up over almost anyone. Flagg can create his own shots with step backs and other moves. He also attacks the rim relentlessly with freakish athleticism and also a soft touch around the rim.

In a game against the Houston Rockets on October 30th Flagg had 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block. He is an all-around player that can do anything the team needs of him. The defensive side of the ball has also been really impressive to start this season. He is proving to be everything that everyone thought he would be and more.

The Luka Doncic Comparisons make this interesting

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks arrives before Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Luka was without a doubt a lethal scorer for the Mavericks. He had the hearts of all the Dallas fans and they loved him. Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, eventually losing in five to the Boston Celtics. Doncic always gave the fans something to watch for with his high scoring games, clutch shooting, and triple-double watch every game. It was always something different that he would wow the fans with.

Suggesting the Flagg is already better than Doncic is a really bold claim. It’s especially bold considering how Luka is already an established star in this league. Flagg has all the potential in the world, Luka is already established though. Doncic is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen. With that being said, there is no question that Flagg is already better on the defensive end. He can lock down, get steals, and block shots. Luka is a better scorer, but Flagg is a better defender.

The Mavericks Franchise Player

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fans are starting to move past the Luka situation and get on board with Flagg. He has shown them what he is capable of playing alongside Irving. He has that fight in him that every star needs. Flagg is quickly showing the NBA why he was the number one pick. Dallas has a good one in him and he can be a centerpiece to a championship contender. If the Mavericks can add more shooting around Flagg and Irving, this could be a serious threat.

Mavericks fans should be happy at what they have right now. They have a young player that is hungry to win, he wants to be great. Flagg is a player that doesn’t take any plays off and goes all out every single play. He lays it all on the line for his team, all he wants to do is win.