Detroit Pistons Announce Injury Report for Philadelphia 76ers Matchup (Oct. 25)

The Detroit Pistons are off to a good start in the 2026-27 NBA season.

They won their first two games against the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

On Sunday, the Pistons will be tested against another undefeated team, the Philadelphia 76ers, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Sixers

Five players are on the Detroit Pistons injury report for tonight’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen Duren has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury. He has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, suffered in the second quarter of the Pistons’ 128-111 win over the Miami Heat on Friday.

According to the Pistons’ official announcement, Duren will be sidelined for at least two weeks. He is set to be re-evaluated in early November to determine if he’ll be fully recovered.

Another injury for the Pistons last Friday was Ausar Thompson. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to a sprained right ankle.

Thompson’s injury might be a minor one since he could get upgraded to available before tip-off.

The other three players in the Pistons’ injury report are their two-way guys: Elijah Harkless, Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso.

Harkless and Jones are questionable, while Onyenso has already been tagged as out and inactive.

Pistons This Season

The Detroit Pistons opened the season with a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Jalen Duren put up 22 points and nine rebounds. Javonte Green was huge off the bench, scoring 19 points and knocking down five 3-point shots.

On Friday, the Pistons dominated the struggling Miami Heat despite injuries to Duren and Ausar Thompson.

Six players scored in double figures, led by John Collins‘ 23 points. Paul Reed filled in quite nicely for Duren, dropping a double-double of 19 points and 11 boards.

Pistons vs. 76ers Preview

The Detroit Pistons swept the Philadelphia 76ers in last season’s series, 4-0. They have also won five in a row, with the Sixers’ last win way back on November 30, 2024.

However, the Sixers are a different team this season. They still have Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, but they also added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to their starting lineup.

The Sixers are also off to a 3-0 start, beating the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off.