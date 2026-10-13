Pistons’ Projected Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving continues to be the focus of NBA trade rumors as we ramp up a new season, with the Detroit Pistons once again emerging as a speculated suitor for the nine-time All-Star.

Irving, 34, made his much-anticipated return last week after missing the 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL. With the young Mavs rebuilding around sophomore sensation Cooper Flagg, the reigning Rookie of the Year, many believe that veteran Irving and the Mavs are better suited to part ways.

That sense has given way to teams like the Pistons and Miami Heat, the two clubs frequently linked to Irving through speculation during the offseason, as potential players for the former NBA champion once the midseason trade deadline rolls around.

What Could Pistons Trade for Kyrie Irving?

Detroit may not have the flashiest package of assets to offer the Mavs in a trade for Irving, but they may be the most interested in the veteran guard as Feb. 11 moves closer. According to Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban, the Pistons could have to ship out young stars Ron Holland II, Daniss Jenkins and Ebuka Okrie in exchange for Irving.

“Could the Pistons already be thinking about what Irving’s fit would look like alongside Cade Cunningham? They definitely need more shooting and shot creation around Cade, and a player like Kyrie would give them a major boost. Dallas would likely command first-round draft capital in any trade that involves Irving, but Detroit has a few players that the Mavericks should target if they were to send Kai to Motor City.”

Would the Pistons be willing to surrender three potential future cornerstones for an aging Irving? According to ESPN’s Vince Goodwill, Irving has some fans in the Detroit organization.

“As it stands, it feels like the Pistons aren’t in the top playoff tier with Philadelphia and New York, but their sweat equity means they should win their share of regular-season games,” Goodwill wrote. “And if Detroit has the stomach to go after it this year, they could go after someone like Kyrie Irving in Dallas –- several staffers are fond of Irving’s game, shot creation and malleability next to ball-dominant stars like James and Luka Doncic.”

Detroit Could Change the Balance of Power in the East

If the Pistons look to add Irving before the trade deadline, that’ll probably mean Irving is the elite star of old, and the Mavs would likely ask for a healthy return in a trade. And yes, that means Detroit wouldn’t come away with Irving for merely a bottle of Gatorade and some jock straps.

The Pistons would want to acquire Irving without touching their core of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. Even if the Pistons have to empty their cupboard outside of those players, Irving alongside that Big Three could make Detroit a force in the East.

“I think Kyrie Irving, not just in Dallas, but I think is one of the biggest X factors in the whole NBA this season here,” expressed NBA front office insider Bobby Marks. “Because I think he can tilt the balance for a team potentially like Detroit who is contending in the Eastern Conference. Can you imagine a Kyrie Irving and Cade Cunningham pairing there? Let’s pay attention to where Dallas is to start this season … they’re gonna be underdogs.”

How Irving performs coming off injury will ultimately decide if he is traded and what he gets traded for. If the Pistons view Irving as the player that could push them over the top in the East, they could emerge as serious contenders for the veteran star in a few months.