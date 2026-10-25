Latest Karl-Anthony Towns Update is Good News For Warriors

The Golden State Warriors need to find creative routes to improve the roster with Stephen Curry starting to hit the late chapters of his career. NBA pundits have started to question whether the New York Knicks will retain Karl-Anthony Towns. Recent reports have shown Towns and the Knicks far apart on the extension talks of his salary.

A new report from Brett Siegel confirms what exactly Towns wants from his next contract:

“The word on the street over the last few weeks is that Towns wants something in the $225-240 million range on a four-year extension. When asked about not receiving an extension, Towns was upset, but he made it clear that it is just business.”

The Knicks have reportedly wanted to cap their offer at $200 million to see them far behind what the Towns camp expects. Golden State is one of multiple teams named in rumors who could have interest in the center.

Both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will see their contracts expiring to open a lot of spending money for the Warriors. Towns could answer the Warriors problem of lacking a true respected big man. However, it also requires the Knicks letting Towns walk in free agency or trading him before his deal expires.

Best-Case Warriors Scenario For Karl-Anthony Towns

A trade would be difficult for the Warriors to pull off, unless Towns makes it clear that is his priority. The first need will be for New York to not raise their offer before this season ends. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby are considered more important than Towns to some people in the Knicks organization.

Towns is unlikely to get $240 million if he’s viewed as the third most important player. However, a strong season could make Towns raise his value to see the Knicks increasing their offer. Golden State needs the Knicks to lose all interest in signing Towns for his price tag.

New York trading Towns this season is realistic if they can’t agree to a deal. Unfortunately, the Warriors would be a tough trade partner. The Knicks would likely avoid the expiring deals of Green, Butler or Kristaps Porzingis as the contracts needed to match salary.

Warriors Wanting KAT Could Force Jimmy Butler Out

Free agency is better for Golden State to sign Towns since they wouldn’t be forced to give up any draft picks. The Knicks would clearly want draft compensation from the Warriors in a trade since Golden State’s players don’t fit their needs.

Warriors’ management would prioritize Towns’ contract first as the big free agent signing and figure out the rest later. Both Butler and Green have reportedly embraced taking a pay cut, but Towns and Butler’s past issues could create chaos there.

KAT’s father recently took a public shot at Butler over his son winning a title first due to their past drama. Butler tried to embarrass Towns and Andrew Wiggins during their time together on the Minnesota Timberwolves for not caring about winning. Golden State would likely let Butler walk in free agency if they signed Towns as the new star.