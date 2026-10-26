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Warriors Get Concerning Injury News Ahead of Nuggets Game

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Gui Santos is questionable for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. The Golden State Warriors forward left Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter and did not return.

Gui Santos Injury Status

Gui Santos
GettyGui Santos of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors first called it left knee soreness on Saturday. The official injury report now lists Santos with left knee tendinitis.

Santos downplayed the injury after the game. He said it was just a left knee tweak, had a slight limp and felt it would be a short absence, if he missed time at all, Slater reported. A questionable tag leaves the door open either way.

What Santos Gave Golden State Warriors on Saturday

Santos played 23 minutes against Phoenix and scored seven points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 at the free-throw line. He added four rebounds and three assists.

He started because Draymond Green was out, and Golden State was playing without a long list of veterans. Those players are back on Monday, which changes how much the Warriors need Santos. His status still matters, because he is another forward on a roster short at that spot.

Warriors Have Other Names on the Report

Brandon Williams, Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandon Williams of the Golden State Warriors.

Santos is not the only Warrior with a tag. Brandon Williams (left low back soreness) and Charles Bassey (right patellar tendinopathy) are both probable.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis remain out, so the Warriors’ depth is still stretched.

Nuggets Are Banged Up Too

Denver is not at full strength either. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Alpha Diallo (wrist) are doubtful. Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) are out.

Nikola Jokic is not on the report, which leaves head coach Steve Kerr to plan around him. If Santos cannot play, the Warriors have fewer options to throw at Jokic.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 0-3 and looking for their first win. They face the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, then travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Santos’ status will be settled before Monday’s tip.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Get Concerning Injury News Ahead of Nuggets Game

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