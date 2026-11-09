Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors Bench Corps After Clutch Win

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games after outlasting the Orlando Magic in overtime on Saturday.

Stephen Curry had another great night in the clutch, scoring 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Curry stole the show, but the Warriors’ bench corps stepped up in a big way in their 126-119 win at the Chase Center.

Stephen Curry Praises Warriors’ Bench Depth

Speaking to the NBC Sports Bay Area postgame show, Stephen Curry made it clear that he and Draymond Green didn’t like starting overtime on the bench.

However, they trusted coach Steve Kerr’s plan and the bench depth that they had. They quickly realized how good their bench corps were as they kept things afloat before Curry and Green returned to finish the game.

“We didn’t like it on the bench, but the idea of, ‘Hey, look at this lineup that’s out there,’” Curry said. “We have full confidence that they could go out and get us off to a good start and they won that minute and a half by four points.”

“So those little moments are key for us to get through 82 games and just build confidence that whoever’s out there on the floor, no matter what the combinations are, we have enough to win on any given night,” he continued. “I’m proud of those types of moments cause it takes a lot of trust and commitment from everybody.”

Georges Niang continued to have a positive effect on the Warriors, scoring 11 points and making smart plays down the stretch. Brandon Williams added nine points, while Charles Bassey had eight points and four rebounds.

Kerr used seven players off the bench against the Magic, and all of them scored at least one basket.

The Warriors’ bench will have to continue stepping up if they want to keep their winning pace for the rest of the season.

What’s Next for Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Monday to finish off their current six-game homestand against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry will look to continue his hot scoring streak and extend the Warriors’ winning streak to eight games. They head for the road after Monday’s matchup, which is going to be their first real test of the season.

The Warriors are set for a five-game trip in Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis from November 11 to November 19.