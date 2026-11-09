Hi, Subscriber

Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors Bench Corps After Clutch Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Stephen Curry
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of their game against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games after outlasting the Orlando Magic in overtime on Saturday.

Stephen Curry had another great night in the clutch, scoring 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Curry stole the show, but the Warriors’ bench corps stepped up in a big way in their 126-119 win at the Chase Center.

Stephen Curry Praises Warriors’ Bench Depth

Stephen Curry, LeBron James
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a shot and being fouled by the Orlando Magic during overtime at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking to the NBC Sports Bay Area postgame show, Stephen Curry made it clear that he and Draymond Green didn’t like starting overtime on the bench.

However, they trusted coach Steve Kerr’s plan and the bench depth that they had. They quickly realized how good their bench corps were as they kept things afloat before Curry and Green returned to finish the game.

“We didn’t like it on the bench, but the idea of, ‘Hey, look at this lineup that’s out there,’” Curry said. “We have full confidence that they could go out and get us off to a good start and they won that minute and a half by four points.”

“So those little moments are key for us to get through 82 games and just build confidence that whoever’s out there on the floor, no matter what the combinations are, we have enough to win on any given night,” he continued. “I’m proud of those types of moments cause it takes a lot of trust and commitment from everybody.”

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Georges Niang
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Georges Niang continued to have a positive effect on the Warriors, scoring 11 points and making smart plays down the stretch. Brandon Williams added nine points, while Charles Bassey had eight points and four rebounds.

Kerr used seven players off the bench against the Magic, and all of them scored at least one basket.

The Warriors’ bench will have to continue stepping up if they want to keep their winning pace for the rest of the season.

What’s Next for Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

Stephen Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Al Horford #20 made a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Monday to finish off their current six-game homestand against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry will look to continue his hot scoring streak and extend the Warriors’ winning streak to eight games. They head for the road after Monday’s matchup, which is going to be their first real test of the season.

The Warriors are set for a five-game trip in Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis from November 11 to November 19.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors Bench Corps After Clutch Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Warriors News

More Heavy on Warriors News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x