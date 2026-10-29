Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Finally Meets His Doppelganger Named Steve Gillis

During a preseason game in Las Vegas between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr went viral for his reaction to seeing a man who looked exactly like him.

According to Trevor Squire of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Steve Kerr’s doppelganger is a Vegas-based English high school teacher and a girls’ club volleyball coach named Steve Gillis.

Gillis first went viral in 2024, when he attended a Warriors game at the Chase Center. However, the two have never met until recently.

Steve Kerr Meets His Doppelganger

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist managed to connect Steve Kerr with Steve Gillis.

Pablo Torre put them in a group chat, and they have been talking and making plans ever since.

“Thank you, Pablo! Hey Steve, has anyone ever told you that you are a stunningly handsome man?” Kerr wrote in the chat.

“Someone told me that with 8 million people on the planet, the odds are that we all have four doppelgangers. No idea if this is true, but what are the chances of two of those four actually meeting? Haha. Thanks Pablo. Steve, see you down the road,” the Warriors coach added.

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Kerr also laid out a hilarious plan with Gillis about voting one after the other on November 3 and seeing if far-right news outlet Breitbart questions the validity of the election for “voting twice.”

The coach even added Gillis to his address book, so a face-to-face meeting is possibly in the works in the future.

Steve Gillis Watched Golden State in 2024

According to Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Steve Gillis visited the Chase Center on March 9, 2024 to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Gillis, who is a huge fan of Golden State, was celebrating his first game by attending his first-ever Warriors game.

The high school teacher quickly went viral, and he was even shown during the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast.

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Security guards were also stunned by his uncanny resemblance to the four-time NBA champion coach.

“The policeman said, ‘Dude, you could take a left and a left, meaning you could go down the hallway, down the tunnel and into the locker room and no one would say a thing,” Gillis said.

Even tennis legend Roger Federer took a selfie with Gillis, who doesn’t know if Federer knew he wasn’t the real Steve Kerr.