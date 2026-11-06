Warriors Believe Nikola Jokic Is Realistic Free Agent Target

The Golden State Warriors are off to a far better NBA season start than expected behind strong team play. However, they clearly lack the overall talent needed to truly contend for an NBA Championship. Flexible roster construction sees contracts ending and the ability to add a superstar with the cap space. New reports claim that the Warriors remain confident about the 2027 NBA offseason.

A report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on Sirius XM:

“The Warriors are one of those teams out there like, ‘Are we sure Jokic isn’t going to become available next summer?’ They are one of those teams that hopes… ‘We could have max cap space, and we have Curry…’ There was a quote from someone who’s around the building who said that the Warriors still believe they are a destination.”

The Denver Nuggets are struggling to start the season and see a difficult path for Jokic to contend. Denver’s roster is limited in what changes they can make since other names like Jamal Murray are making big money. Both parties seem to be realizing the team is in a tough situation that warrants change.

If Jokic wants to leave or the Nuggets resist making changes to appease him, the three-time MVP could viably enter free agency with a desire to switch teams. Fischer revealed that Golden State believes the presence of Stephen Curry could tempt Jokic to join the Warriors in chase for a ring together.

Nikola Jokic Leads Star Studded Free Agent Class

Things can always change with teams offering extensions during the season, but quite a few big names could hit the market. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a player option and has experienced early struggles during his first season with the Miami Heat.

Karl-Anthony Towns could be an ideal center option for Golden State if Jokic re-signs with Denver or snubs them for another new team. The New York Knicks are playing hardball with Towns and tempting him to leave just one season after an NBA Championship run.

Other interesting names include talents like Michael Porter, Anthony Davis, and others hitting the free agent market. Golden State must utilize their cap space to sign at least one difference maker. Curry is off to another incredible start to the season and needs more help to have deep playoff runs before his eventual retirement.

Jimmy Butler & Draymond Green Could Be Gone

One interesting aspect of this story is that Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will be free agents. Rumors indicate that both men would be willing to take pay cuts, but that involves multiple other variables in play convincing them.

Butler’s play when he returns from injury will determine how much money he wants this offseason. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg looking like one of the wing players of the future makes Butler more expendable. Green has played terrible basketball to start the season and will likely have to take less money regardless.

The Warriors must be smart and look at trades this year since teams like to trade talents before they leave in free agency. Fans want to see Curry with a real chance at another title with better talent around him. Jokic is the top fish next offseason, but they need a lot of luck to make it happen.