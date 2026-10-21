Golden State Warriors Respond to Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have broken their silence on Kristaps Porzingis‘ uncertain future, declining to address reports that they are exploring trades involving the veteran center while acknowledging that his absence will continue.

Hours before Wednesday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State issued an official statement responding to ESPN’s report that Porzingis is seriously contemplating his basketball future amid recurring health problems.

“We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future,” the Warriors said.

The statement offered little clarity about Porzingis’ long-term future but confirmed that Golden State must continue planning without the player it acquired to strengthen its frontcourt around Stephen Curry.

Warriors Considering Kristaps Porzingis Trade

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Golden State has begun exploring potential trades for Porzingis, who is reportedly considering whether to continue his basketball career.

The 31-year-old has been experiencing recurring symptoms associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

Golden State declined to confirm the reported trade discussions.

“We are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future,” the organization said.

The Warriors also emphasized that their conversations with Porzingis and his representatives would remain private.

Coach Steve Kerr previously acknowledged staying in contact with the veteran center while emphasizing that supporting him through his health difficulties remained the organization’s priority.

No retirement decision or trade has been announced.

Steve Kerr Faces Center Rotation Dilemma

Porzingis’ prolonged absence leaves Kerr with limited options at center, a problem that became more complicated Wednesday afternoon.

Charles Bassey, previously listed as questionable, was officially ruled out against the Lakers because of right patellar tendinopathy, according to the NBA’s updated injury report.

That leaves veteran Al Horford as Golden State’s only established traditional center available for opening night.

Horford provides experience, defensive positioning and floor spacing, but managing his workload throughout an 82-game season will be important for the Warriors.

Kerr can move Draymond Green to center in smaller lineups, an approach that has long been part of Golden State’s identity.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could also handle minutes in undersized frontcourt combinations.

Another intriguing possibility is Graham Ike, the former Gonzaga standout signed to a two-way contract.

Kerr recently acknowledged Ike as a potential option when discussing how the Warriors might manage their center rotation without Porzingis and Horford.

Ike offers interior scoring and rebounding, although his transition to regular-season NBA competition remains untested.

His two-way contract also limits him to 50 games on the active NBA roster during the regular season, creating another consideration for Golden State’s frontcourt planning.

Porzingis Situation Complicates Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Gamble

The uncertainty also carries significant implications for Golden State’s roster-building strategy.

The Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in February to acquire Porzingis.

Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in 2021, had struggled to establish a consistent role under Kerr despite showing considerable potential.

Golden State believed Porzingis offered a better fit alongside Curry and Green because of his outside shooting, interior scoring and rim protection.

He averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 appearances following the trade.

The Warriors subsequently signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract.

However, only $3 million of his $20 million salary for 2027-28 is guaranteed, with a player option complicating the financial picture.

That structure could give Golden State some flexibility in potential trade negotiations, although Porzingis’ uncertain availability could limit what another team is willing to surrender.

Losing him without meaningful compensation would represent another disappointing outcome involving a former lottery pick during Curry’s championship window.

The Warriors previously moved James Wiseman, the second overall pick in 2020, before eventually dealing Kuminga for Porzingis.

For now, Golden State’s immediate concern is navigating a depleted frontcourt while respecting Porzingis’ need to address his health.

And with no timetable for his return, Kerr may have to find a more permanent solution sooner than expected.