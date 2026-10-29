Warriors Get Good Yaxel Lendeborg Injury News After Beating Timberwolves

Before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors initially listed Yaxel Lendeborg as questionable due to left foot soreness and inflammation.

The Warriors eventually cleared Lendeborg to play and started him at small forward. He finished with 26 points and nine rebounds as Golden State beat the Timberwolves 119-114.

After the game, Lendeborg provided an update on his foot injury.

Yaxel Lendeborg Injury News

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after Wednesday’s win, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about his left foot injury and how it felt after playing 35 minutes.

“It does not feel good right now, but I think I’ll be good tomorrow,” Lendeborg said. “I need a good day off. Rest as much as possible, get as much treatment as possible, and I think I should be fine.”

Lendeborg and the Warriors have a day off on Thursday before welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chase Center on Friday for their NBA Cup matchup.

It’s also the second game between the two teams this season, with the Lakers beating the Warriors 127-105 last week to start the campaign.

Lendeborg had a heated exchange with Luka Doncic, as well as multiple viral quotes about his thoughts on the Lakers superstar. He’s also absolutely looking forward to their rematch.

Yaxel Lendeborg on Playing Heavy Minutes Early

In the same postgame interview, Yaxel Lendeborg discussed playing heavy minutes early in his NBA career. Lendeborg has played 30 minutes or more in four of his last five games. He played 29 minutes in their loss to the Lakers.

“I don’t know if my other rook (Graham Ike) can feel what I’m saying, but I was tired as hell today,” Lendeborg said. “I cannot really do much running. My legs were heavy, man. I’m breathing a little too heavy, but man, I think I definitely need this day off tomorrow, and I should be fine afterwards.”

Lendeborg is still getting used to the speed and schedule of the NBA. However, he passed the test in his first five games already.

The rookie is averaging 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He’s shooting 47.5 percent from the floor, 35.5 percent from 3-point range and 74.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Lendeborg also needs to cut down his 3.6 turnovers per game, but it’s the growing pains of a rookie. The Warriors seemingly trust him enough early to run plays for him and allow him to find his rhythm on offense.