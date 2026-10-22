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Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Calls Out Lakers for ‘Flopping’ in NBA Debut

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Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers, Yaxel Lendeborg
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles past the defense of Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors came up way short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to open the 2026-27 NBA season.

Luka Doncic had his way with the Warriors’ defense, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Lakers’ 127-105 win.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and dished six assists, while Walker Kessler dominated the paint with 26 points and nine rebounds on 12-for-12 shooting.

Yaxel Lendeborg Calls Out Lakers’ Flopping

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Golden State Warriors, mainly Yaxel Lendeborg‘s NBA debut.

Lendeborg finished with 12 points and three rebounds. He was mainly assigned to slow down Luka Doncic, and things got chippy between the two players, with Lendeborg getting called for a technical foul.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ loss, Lendeborg was not pleased with the way the Lakers were “flopping” in his first NBA game.

“Yeah, it was interesting,” Lendeborg said. “I got to see what the NBA is like, man. A lot of flopping, a lot of foul-baiting, a lot of praying to the ref, man. Interesting first game for me, for sure.”

Lendeborg is starting to develop an outspoken nature, which has been supported by veterans Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Even coach Steve Kerr praised the rookie for not backing down from his verbal exchange with Doncic.

However, Kerr did warn Lendeborg to not get baited into a shouting match that could lead to him getting more technical fouls.

Yaxel Lendeborg on Luka Doncic Matchup

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking of outspoken, Yaxel Lendeborg didn’t mince his words when asked about Luka Doncic after the game.

“I had a lot of respect for him (because) I didn’t really watch the NBA much,” Lendeborg said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “I just watched highlights and seen him kill people. But being in it firsthand and seeing all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect.”

“You get the foul call. Congratulations, bro,” the rookie added. “Then you talk to me like you did something great. C’mon, dog. That sh*t is weak. It kind of threw me off because I have so much respect for him. Gone, man. Gone.”

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s an interesting response, to say the least, since the Lakers dominated the Warriors from the jump.

However, the flopping and the foul-baiting were only a small part of what happened.

The Warriors had a disastrous third quarter when they turned the ball over nine times. They also couldn’t stop Walker Kessler in the paint, mainly due to their lack of size.

The two teams face each other again later this month on October 30 as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Calls Out Lakers for ‘Flopping’ in NBA Debut

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