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Austin Reaves Makes Lakers Promise After Terrible Game

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Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers question a call with official Tony Brothers during the first half of their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Popular Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves had a tough performance against the Golden State Warriors and is taking full responsibility. The general counting stats of Reaves weren’t bad with 21 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. However, the 8 turnovers are horrible for any NBA player who isn’t in their rookie season. Reaves took responsibility for his bad game playing a role in the Lakers blowing a huge lead. 

The following comments showed Reaves planning to improve from this mistake: 

“We were bad. That first group that started the second [quarter] was bad, and like I said, that starts with me, so I’ll be better. I was terrible again. That’s it. And that starts with me, and I’ll watch the film, try to be better. But yeah, I mean, you got to learn on the fly and pick up things quickly, but as I said, I have to be better to start that.” 

Reaves has struggled with turnovers in his new role having more usage in the offense. LeBron James leaving the Lakers in free agency made Reaves’ role larger as the second star on the team behind Luka Doncic. The Lakers need Reaves to be at his best to have a good season in the deep Western Conference. 

One Issue Has Hurt Austin Reaves 

This season does show Reaves doing well on the offensive with generally strong numbers. Reaves averages 23.8 points on great shooting percentages, but his turnovers have become a strong problem for the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick.  

Both Doncic and Reaves are in the top three for most turnovers per game so far only behind Darius Garland of the Los Angeles Clippers. Reaves is averaging 4.8 turnovers per game, which is up from his career worst average of 3.0 turnovers per game last season. 

The Lakers are seeing other teams taking advantage of the mistakes by Luka and Reaves. Redick must get his stars to cut down on turnovers since they control so much of the offense. No other Lakers starter gets to run plays to put more pressure on Reaves and Doncic. Unfortunately, this is starting to negatively impact the team’s record. 

Austin Reaves Comment Should Matter To Lakers Fans 

Lakers fans have no reason to doubt Reaves since he took full responsibility. No one expected Reaves to become a star, but he’s fit in with names like Luka, LeBron, and Anthony Davis by winning their trust. 

Each season has shown improvement for Reaves due to his ability to improve upon figuring out his problems. The Lakers need Reaves to lead the second quarter unit, and he failed to do that last night against the Warriors. A 25+ point lead quickly disappeared after Doncic’s dominant first quarter. 

Time will tell just how great Reaves can be, but the Lakers are hoping he can be the second star on a title contender. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves getting harmed by injuries gives the Lakers and other West teams a better chance to contend. Reaves must step up to help the Lakers move up in the standings.  

Joey Haverford Joey Haverford is a seasoned sports content writer with over 12 years of experience. He has covered the NBA, WNBA, MLB, NFL, and professional wrestling in the sports industry. More about Joey Haverford

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Austin Reaves Makes Lakers Promise After Terrible Game

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