Austin Reaves Makes Lakers Promise After Terrible Game

Popular Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves had a tough performance against the Golden State Warriors and is taking full responsibility. The general counting stats of Reaves weren’t bad with 21 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. However, the 8 turnovers are horrible for any NBA player who isn’t in their rookie season. Reaves took responsibility for his bad game playing a role in the Lakers blowing a huge lead.

The following comments showed Reaves planning to improve from this mistake:

“We were bad. That first group that started the second [quarter] was bad, and like I said, that starts with me, so I’ll be better. I was terrible again. That’s it. And that starts with me, and I’ll watch the film, try to be better. But yeah, I mean, you got to learn on the fly and pick up things quickly, but as I said, I have to be better to start that.”

Reaves has struggled with turnovers in his new role having more usage in the offense. LeBron James leaving the Lakers in free agency made Reaves’ role larger as the second star on the team behind Luka Doncic. The Lakers need Reaves to be at his best to have a good season in the deep Western Conference.

One Issue Has Hurt Austin Reaves

This season does show Reaves doing well on the offensive with generally strong numbers. Reaves averages 23.8 points on great shooting percentages, but his turnovers have become a strong problem for the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick.

Both Doncic and Reaves are in the top three for most turnovers per game so far only behind Darius Garland of the Los Angeles Clippers. Reaves is averaging 4.8 turnovers per game, which is up from his career worst average of 3.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Lakers are seeing other teams taking advantage of the mistakes by Luka and Reaves. Redick must get his stars to cut down on turnovers since they control so much of the offense. No other Lakers starter gets to run plays to put more pressure on Reaves and Doncic. Unfortunately, this is starting to negatively impact the team’s record.

Austin Reaves Comment Should Matter To Lakers Fans

Lakers fans have no reason to doubt Reaves since he took full responsibility. No one expected Reaves to become a star, but he’s fit in with names like Luka, LeBron, and Anthony Davis by winning their trust.

Each season has shown improvement for Reaves due to his ability to improve upon figuring out his problems. The Lakers need Reaves to lead the second quarter unit, and he failed to do that last night against the Warriors. A 25+ point lead quickly disappeared after Doncic’s dominant first quarter.

Time will tell just how great Reaves can be, but the Lakers are hoping he can be the second star on a title contender. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves getting harmed by injuries gives the Lakers and other West teams a better chance to contend. Reaves must step up to help the Lakers move up in the standings.