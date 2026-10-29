Lakers Could Use Bronny James In Trade For Top PF Targets: Report

While a true backup center remains a need for the Los Angeles Lakers through five games in the 2026-27 NBA season, the team has also been mentioned in trade rumors for a new starting power forward, and two names in particular keep popping up as top targets: PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jones is coming off another strong two-way performance against the Lakers on Wednesday, reigniting the buzz about him as a potential target in the last year of his contract. Washington remains a name linked to a Los Angeles move, as both were mentioned by team reporter Jovan Buha as the top targets the Lakers should go after.

With that, as has been previously reported, both Bronny James and Jaden Hardy are firmly on the trade block. The franchise doesn’t have a ton of other assets to move, and the two young guards might be the best way for the Lakers to get a deal done to upgrade the frontcourt.

Lakers Linked To PJ Washington And Derrick Jones Jr. As Top Trade Targets

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, Buha named both Washington and Jones as the two forwards the Lakers should target in the trade market.

“I’m still on team P.J. Washington,” the LA insider said on Buha’s Block. “Although I will also note that, as we saw today, I really like Derrick Jones Jr. I think he has to do a little bit too much in the Clippers offense right now, which is like the state of things, but he’s hitting, like, sidestep threes.”

Jones had 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes against the Lakers on Wednesday night, so after that showing and the previous trade links, he remains someone who would perfectly fit what the team needs now.

Play

“As long as he’s basically taking open threes, finishing in transition, and finishing half-court putbacks and lobs, I think Derrick Jones could be a really efficient and effective offensive player,” Buha added. “And then, of course, we know about his defense and the ability to defend multiple positions. And we also have the proof of concept with Luka.”

Both Washington and Jones played with Luka Doncic on the Mavericks, and as the insider reiterated, the proven success with both only makes them more realistic Lakers trade targets ahead of the 2027 deadline.

“I’m gonna play into the trite narrative of bring the band back together…I just think it’s realistically looking at the – Dallas has the glut of forwards and wings, and they have already been open to trading P.J. Washington,” Buha stated. “If I’m the Lakers, those would not be my top two targets…I think adding those guys, depending on what they’re sending out, could be a really big boost.”

Los Angeles Could Trade Bronny James For Roster Upgrade

As mentioned, James, as well as Hardy and potentially Kevon Looney, could be the three players the Lakers are looking to trade for a new power forward or center.

None of them have super high value, so if Los Angeles is looking to make a bigger move, adding Jarred Vanderbilt into the mix is likely.

But as Buha said for the second day in a row, trading one of the previously named three players might be a path to adding a new player.

“Now you probably have to trade someone to get the backup five, and maybe that’s just Hardy and you kind of cobble it together,” the reporter said. “It’s Hardy and Bronnie or Hardy and Looney or whatever.”

The James trade talk has ramped up over the past few days, as Buha continues to mention moving him or Hardy as the next best move for the Lakers.

If I were the Lakers, I'd be trying to trade Bronny right now to some owner who wants to sell some jerseys. I'd rather keep Knecht on the books as possible trade salary than cut him and deal with dead money. The Lakers don't really need the James brand like other teams do. https://t.co/VFf6p5EA15 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 17, 2026

“Whatever they decide, I think something has to happen soon because they can’t keep playing this current rotation,” Buha said, also mentioning Hardy as a potential player who could be moved. “Then it’s Hardy or Bronny. And then I think they’re gonna try to flip Hardy. So Bronny is the one who’s only making a couple million that they could potentially waive.”

The Lakers would waive James to make room on the roster for a free agent like Dwight Powell or another available frontcourt player, but after the two-way player swap involving AK Okereke and Lawson Lovering before the Clippers matchup, a trade might be the most realistic way for the front office to actually land an upgrade.

“I think they probably have to address it via trade ultimately,” Buha added, singling Hardy out. “Jaden Hardy is not, I think, a serious rotation player. I think they’re gonna try to flip Hardy.”

Regardless, amid all the recent Lakers trade rumors and talk about the team needing to find a new power forward and center, it’s now clear both James and Hardy are on the chopping block.

Neither appears to carry a ton of trade value, but that’s the situation the team is in right now, so even if it’s for another reserve big man instead of someone like Washington or Jones, that is what’s on the table for president and general manager Rob Pelinka right now.