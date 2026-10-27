Dalton Knecht Knicks’ Praise Throws Shade At JJ Redick & Lakers

The end of Dalton Knecht’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers featured some tension with head coach JJ Redick. Knecht was ultimately waived by the Lakers to reach the maximum allowed NBA roster spots entering the season. The New York Knicks signed Knecht to a two-way contract that doesn’t guarantee him a role for the entire year.

Knecht praised the Knicks’ coaching staff when sharing why he took the chance on a two-way deal:

“It just felt like the best opportunity. I talked to the coaching staff, [I’ve] known them for a while, so it was good. Thought this would be a great fit, and I’m excited to be here.”

Knecht trusting New York’s coaches is a noteworthy comment since the trust was gone with Redick at the end. The Lakers stopped playing Knecht in the rotation during his second season last year, despite LeBron James and Luka Doncic loving to play with three-point shooters.

Redick was the one to lose all faith in Knecht due to his poor defensive and flaws in other areas of the game. Players like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard passed Knecht in the pecking order to show his momentum dwindling. Redick had no desire to play Knecht this season and saw him cut when it was time to make a call.

JJ Redick Was Supposed To Be Perfect Dalton Knecht Coach

One of the biggest reasons that the disconnect between Knecht and Redick became a bigger Lakers story last season was due to the playing style. Redick had the same role in the NBA that Knecht wanted as a three-point specialist.

The NBA career of Redick proved him to be a winning player for franchises like the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. Knecht just never improved to feel like he could help the Lakers when he was on the court.

Redick made some critical comments and implied he could not play Knecht on the court in certain games last season. Knecht failing to make an impact when both Doncic and Austin Reaves suffered injuries late basically ended his Lakers tenure once Redick gave up on developing him.

Could Dalton Knecht Prove JJ Redick Wrong?

The trust of the Knicks staff and an ideal role on a winning team could see Knecht “winning” the breakup. New York likely needs an injury for Knecht to get noteworthy playing time. Wing depth sees Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby as the names who get most minutes for the Knicks in those roles.

An injury to one of those guys, Josh Hart, or a bench player could see Knecht getting his chance. Every NBA team badly wants outside shooting depth, so Knecht will likely get a few opportunities before the league fully gives up on him.

Opposing teams knew the Lakers were desperate and wanted second round draft picks back in any Knecht trade. The Milwaukee Bucks wanted multiple picks to move Jericho Sims to the Lakers for Knecht. Lakers’ management backed off since they prioritized picks and let Knecht hit the open market instead by waiving him.