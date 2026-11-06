Dalton Knecht Throws Shade At JJ Redick With Knicks Comment

A strong debut with the New York Knicks has fans wondering if the Los Angeles Lakers made the right move waiving Dalton Knecht. Lakers management was forced to cut someone based on the NBA rules for maximum players allowed on the roster once the season started. Knecht was the odd man out and eventually signed a two-way contract to continue his NBA career with the Knicks.

Knecht’s strong 11-point performance off the bench featured an interesting comment about what he offers:

“Just a three-level scorer. I think I just go out there and could impact the game at all three levels. And I just want to show on the other side of the ball, getting the ball pressure and stuff like that and going in there and grabbing defensive rebounds.”

The comment could be construed as criticism towards the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick. It became clear since last season that Redick didn’t trust Knecht to do anything but shoot three-pointers.

Knecht hyping up his defense and ability to score in other ways clearly is going against what the Lakers felt he lacked. The Lakers hoped that Knecht would become an elite shooter playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but it never happened.

How Dalton Knecht Took Shot At JJ Redick

Last season showed Knecht in the Lakers rotation to start his second year in the NBA. Redick quickly lost faith and saw his minutes getting limited. The Lakers felt that Knecht was a bad defender to make it hard to play him with Doncic and/or Austin Reaves on the court.

Redick looked noticeably frustrated with Knecht multiple times last season and saw him losing all value with the Lakers. Knecht seems excited to both have a new chance at saving his NBA career playing alongside Jalen Brunson, and to get a chance at proving the Lakers wrong.

It is no coincidence that Knecht did and spoke about things that the Lakers believed he could never do. Knecht could get more minutes in New York off the bench if starting shooting guard Mikal Bridges continues to struggle. The first game after his Los Angeles tenure started this chapter with more momentum.

Dalton Knecht Making Lakers Fans Question Bronny James

Knecht having a good game and potentially doing well for the Knicks could make the Lakers look bad for their decision. Bronny James is one name who already stands out as being more expendable than Knecht after his start to the season.

Lakers fans have seen little improvement from Bronny in his rare minutes this season to question him. Deeper guard depth with names like Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, and Jaden Hardy make it hard for Bronny to get consistent minutes.

The Lakers sent Bronny down to the G-League earlier today to give him more playing time in the development league. Redick could be questioned if Knecht proves to be valuable to New York. The Lakers lack wing depth, and Knecht could have offered more than the expendable guards are giving the team now.