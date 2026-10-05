NBA Champion Says Lakers’ $18M Outcast Has Been “Ruined,” Left in “Purgatory”

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Los Angeles Lakers still have an important roster decision to make, with the franchise needing to cut one player before opening night.

Third-year guard Dalton Knecht appears to be one of the leading candidates, with his future in Los Angeles looking increasingly uncertain after a difficult second season.

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green weighed in on Knecht’s situation during the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ arguing that the 25-year-old has never truly recovered from his rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s crazy because Dalton Knecht seemed to like he had a little bit of promise to him, but after that trade that got voided by the Hornets to bring him in and send Mark Williams to the Lakers, the Lakers voided the trade because of Mark Williams’ back. Dalton Knecht just been in purgatory ever since and ultimately I think it ruined him,” Green said.

Lakers Have Failed to Find Dalton Knecht Fresh Start

Since his proposed move to Charlotte fell apart in February 2025, Knecht has struggled to rediscover the form that briefly made him one of the Lakers’ most exciting young players during his rookie campaign.

Los Angeles has reportedly explored opportunities to move the former first-round pick during subsequent transaction windows, but a deal has yet to materialize.

Green believes Knecht’s representation should have pushed much harder to secure a fresh start away from Los Angeles following the failed Charlotte trade.

The deal itself collapsed in the final hours surrounding the February 2025 trade deadline, leaving little immediate opportunity to find an alternative. However, another offseason and trade deadline have since passed without Knecht finding a new home.

“Who do I blame more than anything? I don’t know who his agent is, but I blame his agent because the moment that trade didn’t go through, that agent should have been working on the lines of getting him out of L.A,” Green added.

“The fact that he is still on the Lakers right now is absolutely awful, awful representation work.”

Knecht’s declining production has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Across 54 regular-season appearances last season, he averaged 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range.

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Knecht Facing Increasingly Difficult Path to LA’s Roster

Much of Knecht’s playing time came earlier in the season before his opportunities dramatically declined down the stretch.

He logged just 36 minutes in February, 15 in March, and 38 in April, appearing in only 16 games across that span.

His limited role became particularly notable as the Lakers dealt with significant backcourt injuries, including absences for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, yet Knecht still struggled to earn consistent minutes.

That trend continued into the postseason. Knecht played just 18 total minutes across five appearances after falling almost entirely out of the rotation.

He now enters the third season of a four-year, $18 million rookie-scale contract and is set to earn $4.2 million in 2026-27. However, his place on the roster appears increasingly vulnerable as Los Angeles approaches its final cut.

Green also pointed to newcomer Jaden Hardy and Bronny James as players who have outperformed Knecht during training camp and moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Despite struggling to establish himself in the NBA rotation last season, Knecht did provide some reminders of his offensive upside during assignments with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Across four appearances, he averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 combined steals and blocks while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

Those performances suggest there is still talent to work with, even if Knecht’s opportunity in Los Angeles appears to be reaching a crossroads.

A fresh start could ultimately prove beneficial for both sides. Knecht may have enough offensive upside to suggest he could rebuild his career elsewhere, but after nearly two years of uncertainty, his pathway toward doing so with the Lakers looks narrower than ever.