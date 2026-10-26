Lakers Handed Exciting Update On $88M Top Trade Target PJ Washington

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington in trade rumors, as ever since the franchise added Luka Doncic, he’s been mentioned as a top target for the team, and he could be closer than ever to playing in a Purple and Gold uniform.

Washington is one of many forwards on the Mavericks roster, and while he was recently named one of the contracts Dallas would hope ‘disappear’, there’s a growing chance the Lakers’ top trade target could hit the market very soon.

Los Angeles has long been linked to Washington and his Mavericks teammates Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, but when it comes to the Lakers adding a player who would be a perfect fit next to Doncic and the current lineup, that remains Washington, and there’s a good chance Dallas is starting to look at ways to get him off the books.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Could Be Within Reach After Contract News

Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report named Washington’s contract as one the Mavericks would wish would disappear.

He’s in the first season of a four-year, $88.7 million deal, set to earn more than $19 million in 2026-27 with an increasing average annual value as time goes on.

“The Dallas Mavericks have too many forwards. From Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to recent trade acquisitions Santi Aldama and Zaccharie Risacher, the Mavs don’t have the budget for PJ Washington, the second-highest-paid player on the team behind Kyrie Irving,” he wrote. “The Mavericks also drafted Morez Johnson Jr., re-signed Moussa Cisse, and re-signed Dwight Powell. Washington is better suited elsewhere on a contender, where he’d fit in as a complementary role player.”

With that, while the Mavericks might not want him, it’s fair to say the Lakers could still use Washington, as he’s been a top trade target for a long time, and his contract and overall value could increase if he’s back playing with the Slovenian star that saw him have one of the best seasons of his career. Play

If the Lakers could pull off a trade for Washington, he’d be back in a position that fits him perfectly. Playing a two-man game with Doncic, rolling to the rim, shooting open threes, and defending several different types of players is exactly the skill set Los Angeles has been looking for, and with so many other forwards already on the Mavericks roster, there’s a good chance they make him expendable and available in a deal.

The Lakers have long been rumored to be interested in Washington, and if Dallas truly doesn’t like his contract and wants to test the market for the 28-year-old, expect Rob Pelinka to be the first on the phone making an offer.

Los Angeles Remains Linked To Mavericks Forward As Top Target

The Lakers trade rumors linked to Washington have been constant for roughly the past year, as the team has lacked the athletic power forward who plays well with Doncic. They were expected to go after him, or someone with his skill set this summer, but failed to get a deal done.

However, that shouldn’t dampen the previous links, because if the Mavericks make Washington available, all signs point to the Lakers jumping at a trade opportunity.

“If L.A. recognizes its need at power forward, Washington is a strong fit as a former Dončić teammate who is a willing role player, defender, and shooter,” Pincus previously wrote. “The Lakers’ advantage in going after Washington is that Dallas would probably be happy to take Vanderbilt’s $13.3 million player option for 2027-28 to get out of Washington’s longer deal.”

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks haven’t ruled out Washington as a trade candidate, and if the Lakers could get him for a reasonable price, it’s hard to not see them pouncing a deal.

Play

“I like guys like P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford, but it seems like Dallas is trying to potentially trade them, and they might not be on the next highly competitive Mavericks team,” team reporter Jovan Buha said.

“I mean, sign me up for this in a heartbeat,” he added.

The Lakers could use Washington as the starting power forward or even stretch-five in certain situations. While some questions about the starting wings have quieted after a hot start to the season, Washington would still likely be the best name potentially available to upgrade the roster and starting lineup.

As Heavy has previously reported, the Lakers trade rumors surrounding Washington have been evident for a while, and if Dallas does see him as a bad contract and start to explore the market, there’s a strong chance he could wind up playing in the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles has eyes on several players around the league, but if Washington is available, he’s likely their top trade target to try to land before the February deadline, regardless of what the Mavericks think about his current deal.