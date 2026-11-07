JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Bronny James After Lakers’ Roster Decision

Bronny James‘ latest trip to the NBA G League will be a short one. But Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick made clear Friday why the young guard needs it.

James and rookie Cameron Carr were assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers for the team’s season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena.

Redick confirmed that both players will rejoin Los Angeles after Friday’s game, ending speculation about how long they might remain with the developmental affiliate.

The Lakers coach also delivered a straightforward message to the two guards about what he expects from them.

JJ Redick Explains Bronny James, Cameron Carr G League Assignments

“The messaging was very simple,” Redick said, according to OC Register’s Benjamin Royer. “It’s just: you guys need reps and you guys need to play.”

The explanation reflects the limited opportunities James and Carr have received during Los Angeles’ impressive start.

James, now in his third NBA season, has appeared in five games, averaging just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points.

Carr, the Lakers’ first-round pick in June, has played only four minutes across three appearances.

Neither has established a consistent role in Redick’s rotation.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves handling most of the playmaking responsibilities, meaningful minutes have been difficult to find.

The G League offers something neither player can consistently receive with the Lakers: extended stretches of competitive basketball.

James has previously benefited from those opportunities.

Across 25 G League appearances over the past two seasons, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds.

For Carr, the assignment offers an opportunity to develop his game after an oblique injury disrupted his preparation for the season.

Bronny James to Rejoin Lakers After G League Opener

Redick also clarified that the assignments will not keep either player away from the NBA team for long.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, James and Carr will rejoin the Lakers following Friday’s G League opener.

Both are expected to accompany Los Angeles on its upcoming three-game road trip.

The Lakers visit Detroit on Sunday before traveling to Atlanta on Monday and Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The decision allows James and Carr to receive valuable playing time without removing them from the team’s immediate plans.

It also suggests Redick intends to continue developing both players while maintaining depth on his NBA roster.

Lakers’ Recent Bench Struggles Add Context to Redick’s Decision

The assignments follow an uncomfortable finish to Sunday’s 131-125 victory over Toronto.

Los Angeles nearly squandered a 15-point lead in the final two minutes after Redick inserted his reserves.

James committed a costly inbounding turnover during the Raptors‘ late rally, forcing Redick to return several starters to the floor.

Afterward, the coach expressed frustration with his bench’s readiness.

However, Redick’s latest explanation frames the G League assignments around development rather than punishment.

The Lakers enter Friday’s matchup against Portland at 7-2, riding a three-game winning streak.

Doncic has powered their strong start, leaving younger players competing for limited opportunities behind an established rotation.

James and Carr will get a chance to play meaningful minutes Friday before returning to that competition.

For Redick, the message is simple: improvement requires more than watching from the bench.