Lakers’ Bronny James Decision Looms After Luka Doncic News

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick outlined a plan before the season for what would happen if one of his primary ballhandlers became unavailable.

Four games into the season, that scenario has arrived.

With Luka Doncic ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Clippers, the Lakers could turn to Bronny James, Jaden Hardy or Chris Mañon for additional backcourt minutes.

Redick specifically identified those three guards during the preseason as potential replacements whenever Doncic, Austin Reaves or Collin Sexton missed time.

Now, with injuries mounting, the Lakers coach could be forced to put that plan into action.

JJ Redick Already Outlined Bronny James’ Path to Playing Time

Speaking to reporters on Oct. 9, Redick explained that injuries would create opportunities for his reserve guards over the course of an 82-game season.

“If you look at mapping out what a ballhandling rotation would look like if one of Luka, AR, or Collin is not in the lineup, then one of Bronny, Jaden, or Chris is going to play, because we need another ball handler,” Redick said.

“Those guys are going to have lots of opportunities.”

The circumstances Wednesday fit Redick’s description.

Doncic is sitting out with back tightness on the second night of the Lakers’ first back-to-back of the season.

Starting forward Ziaire Williams is also unavailable because of left foot inflammation and soreness. Cameron Carr remains sidelined by a right oblique strain, while Adou Thiero is out for left knee injury management.

The absences leave Redick with fewer options across the perimeter.

However, the coach has not indicated which reserve guard, if any, will receive additional minutes.

Bronny James Competing With Jaden Hardy, Chris Mañon

James has appeared in only one of the Lakers’ first four games.

He scored two points in seven minutes during Los Angeles’ 127-105 season-opening victory over the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

Hardy and Mañon also played in that game, scoring three and two points, respectively.

None of the three appeared in the Lakers’ next three contests.

For James, Wednesday presents another opportunity to demonstrate his development as a ballhandler and perimeter defender.

The 22-year-old guard averaged 2.9 points in 42 appearances last season while shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

But earning consistent playing time remains a challenge.

Hardy offers more established NBA scoring experience, while Mañon provides defensive activity and additional ballhandling depth.

Redick could also rely heavily on Reaves and Sexton rather than significantly expanding his rotation.

Still, his preseason comments suggest the Lakers anticipated needing contributions from their younger guards.

Lakers Face Clippers After First Loss

Los Angeles enters Wednesday’s rematch following a 136-129 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Doncic scored 41 points, while Reaves added 26, but the Lakers struggled defensively against the Trail Blazers.

Williams’ absence could further complicate their perimeter defense.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers, 125-117, in their first meeting Friday.

Wednesday’s matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome.

For Redick, the decision goes beyond replacing Doncic’s production.

He must determine which young guard can best help the Lakers maintain their offense without sacrificing defensive stability.

And for James, the opportunity Redick discussed before the season could finally become a more meaningful one.