Lakers’ Bronny James Draws Harsh Verdict Ahead of Nuggets Finale

Bronny James entered his third NBA season hoping to carve out a bigger role with the Los Angeles Lakers. Four preseason games later, questions remain about whether he can handle the responsibilities of an NBA point guard.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha offered a harsh assessment of James’ preseason performance, questioning the 22-year-old’s ability to run the offense as Los Angeles prepares for Friday’s exhibition finale against the Denver Nuggets.

During an appearance on Hoops Talk With Allen Sliwa, Buha said James has struggled with the very assignment that could earn him meaningful minutes this season.

“He’s on the roster to some degree to be that caretaker offensively, run the show, get the guys into actions, and if Sexton or Austin or Luka misses time, step in as that third ball handler, and he’s not looked capable of doing that,” Buha said.

Buha acknowledged that James has shown flashes as a secondary playmaker but questioned whether he could direct an NBA offense against defensive pressure.

“He’s had some nice assist games, but in terms of actually running the offense and handling ball pressure and getting them into their actions, he’s not been able to do that in the preseason,” he added.

Bronny James’ Preseason Struggles Raise Concerns for Lakers

The numbers support Buha’s concerns.

Through four preseason games, James has averaged just 2.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes while shooting 26.7% from the field.

More troubling has been his decision-making. James has committed 12 turnovers against 13 assists, nearly a one-to-one ratio for a player trying to establish himself as a reliable ball handler.

His worst outing came Tuesday in Las Vegas, where he went scoreless and committed four turnovers without an assist in 11 minutes during a 101-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn’t sugarcoat his assessment afterward.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games,” Redick told reporters.

However, Redick also pointed to James’ strong offseason practices and the challenges of playing alongside constantly changing lineups, including two-way players.

Buha was less forgiving.

He grouped James with fellow struggling reserves Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy, describing their preseason performances as almost a competition to see who could underperform the most.

Bronny James Faces Final Preseason Test Against Nuggets

The Lakers conclude their preseason Friday against Denver at Crypto.com Arena, giving James another potential opportunity to change the conversation.

With Collin Sexton working toward his return from a lower-leg injury, James’ ability to provide emergency ballhandling behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could become increasingly important.

Yet Buha’s concerns extend beyond missed shots or modest scoring totals.

James has occasionally demonstrated good instincts when moving the ball and making quick decisions away from the primary action. Running the entire offense, however, requires another level of composure.

That’s the difference between being a useful complementary guard and someone Redick can trust when his regular ball handlers are unavailable.

For James, Friday’s preseason finale offers one more chance to show he is ready for that responsibility before the games begin to count.