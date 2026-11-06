Lakers Get Major Adou Thiero Boost, But New Injury Concern Emerges Before Blazers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting healthier, but their latest injury report brought one unexpected concern.

Second-year forward Adou Thiero is no longer listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, clearing the way for his potential season debut.

However, reserve big man Sandro Mamukelashvili has been listed as questionable because of an illness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday night.

The developments come as Los Angeles looks to extend its three-game winning streak following Wednesday’s 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers Clear Adou Thiero After Lengthy Injury Absence

Thiero’s removal from the injury report represents a significant step forward after he missed the Lakers’ first nine games because of recurring left knee problems.

The former Arkansas standout dealt with swelling in the same knee that required surgery in 2025.

His recovery included a recent assignment to the Coachella Valley Lakers, where he participated in a live practice Wednesday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed the session went according to plan.

“Practice was fine, went well,” Redick told reporters before Wednesday’s victory in Sacramento. “That was the plan, just to get him a live practice today and then he’ll be back with us.”

Redick had previously expressed optimism about Thiero’s progress.

“He’s had some live exposures,” Redick said. “And I think he’s trending in the right direction.”

Thursday’s injury report provides the strongest indication yet that Thiero is ready to return.

However, his absence from the report doesn’t guarantee playing time Friday.

Thiero appeared in 25 games as a rookie last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in limited minutes.

The Lakers hope his athleticism and defensive versatility will eventually provide another option on the wing.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable Against Trail Blazers

While Thiero moves closer to returning, Mamukelashvili could miss his first game of the season.

The 27-year-old forward-center has become a dependable contributor in Redick’s second unit.

Through nine appearances, Mamukelashvili is averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in approximately 23 minutes per game.

He delivered one of his strongest performances against Portland on Oct. 27, scoring a season-high 17 points while making three 3-pointers.

More recently, Mamukelashvili contributed 13 points and four assists in Monday’s victory over Miami.

However, he struggled offensively Wednesday against Sacramento, finishing with two points on 0-for-4 shooting while collecting six rebounds.

His possible absence could create additional opportunities for Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia.

JJ Redick Faces Another Lakers Rotation Decision

Mamukelashvili’s uncertain status presents Redick with another rotation decision just as Thiero becomes available.

The two forwards offer different strengths.

Mamukelashvili provides frontcourt size, rebounding and perimeter shooting, while Thiero’s value centers on his athleticism and defensive versatility.

Still, expecting Thiero to immediately replace Mamukelashvili’s production would be premature after such a lengthy absence.

Meanwhile, Bronny James and Cameron Carr are unavailable because of their assignments to Coachella Valley for its season opener.

Los Angeles hosts Portland at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Thiero’s return would give Redick another healthy option.

Whether the Lakers can also count on Mamukelashvili remains uncertain.