Lakers Insider Suggests Shocking Jaden Hardy Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in a tough spot of having to cut or trade someone before the NBA season starts. League rules see the Lakers currently one player over the maximum allowed players. Dalton Knecht continues to be the top rumored name to get cut, but Jaden Hardy remains a realistic option as well. One popular Lakers insider believes that Hardy will still hit the trade block if Knecht is moved.

Jovan Buha listed a return to the Washington Wizards when citing Lakers trade scenarios for Hardy this season:

“The funny thing is the Lakers are going to be trying to trade Jaden Hardy. So I don’t know if Washington wants to take him back and what that price would. I mean are the Lakers just going to end up sending back the Wizards picks and get Bilal Coulibaly or Justin Champagnie instead of Hardy, like that would kind of be funny, but I think those are a couple names that could make some sense.”

Buha predicted that Hardy will be on the trade block this season and that the Wizards make the most sense. The Lakers would have to send some Washington picks back of minimal value to get a better talent. Hardy just makes less sense on a team with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves each playing 35 minutes per night, with multiple better guards on the bench.

How Bronny James Could Influence Jaden Hardy Trade

The Lakers reportedly want to keep Bronny James and give him some bench minutes. Bronny is clearly a flawed NBA player, but some solid preseason signs are showing why the Lakers want to give him a chance before losing him down the line.

Reaves and Doncic will already dominate most of the guard minutes as starters. Collin Sexton is considered the lead reserve guard since he’s been an effective NBA player worthy of rotation minutes on most rosters.

Quentin Grimes is expected to start at small forward, but he even plays more like a shooting guard. Factoring in all these names and Bronny means that Hardy will struggle to have any role on this team unless multiple injuries occur.

How Wizards Players Would Help Lakers

Forward is the biggest weakness of the Lakers since they lost both starters LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in the offseason. No options make perfect sense to see the smaller Grimes at small forward and various names having a shot at power forward.

Coulibaly and Champagnie are both talented forwards with the chance to get better in the right system. Washington will try to fit them into the new core led by Anthony Davis and Trae Young, but their roles are far lesser on the current Wizards team.

The Lakers could easily do this swap to give Washington back a guard they enjoyed and their picks to add a more suitable piece. DeAndre Ayton was acquired by the Wizards as a backup center in the Hardy trade with the Lakers. Buha’s point is valid and worth paying attention to once the season starts.