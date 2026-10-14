Lakers Pushed to Reunite With Retired 9-Time All-Star Amid Collin Sexton Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with a sudden influx of injuries to start this season, from star big man Walker Kessler, who made his debut Tuesday, down to rookie Cameron Carr.

But now that Kessler has returned to action, the focus shifts to guard Collin Sexton, who has yet to suit up this preseason. While the Lakers are describing Sexton’s injury as a “lower-leg” ailment, fans are growing worried that the 27-year-old may be dealing with something more serious.

And when those doubts creep in, some fans start calling for truly unique options.

Lakers Urged to Bring Back Russell Westbrook to Beef Up Guard Depth

With Sexton out and reserves Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and Chris Manon simply not cutting it for a lot of fans, suddenly the Lakers don’t have as much guard depth as some thought. That thought has led one listener of the “Lakers Nation” podcast to call for a wild move.

“Russ (Westbrook) as a third string (point guard) wouldve been good lol,” the listener wrote.

Said Lakers reporter Trevor Lane, host of the podcast: “I mean, I’ll tell you what, Russell Westbrook is several levels better than what we saw (Tuesday), and that’s even if Russ stopped playing basketball the moment he declared retirement and hasn’t picked up a ball in months. He would have been better than what we saw out there (Tuesday). There’s no question about that. Russ is still an NBA-level player; it’s just (that) he’s a tough fit for a lot of teams. Obviously, the Lakers aren’t going down that path, of course. That would be funny.”

Westbrook, at 37 years old, as a third-string option? What are your thoughts, Lakers fans?

Westbrook seemed to have stepped away from the game being totally satisfied with his iconic 18-year career. Despite reportedly receiving a couple of offers, Westbrook decided to hang up his sneakers.

In some fantasy world, if the Lakers were truly devastated with injuries to their guards, then maybe there’s a chance we see Westbrook back in L.A. But that’s only if he would ever consider coming out of retirement.

Is L.A.’s Guard Rotation Good Enough to Hang With the Elites?

In a conference loaded with elite backcourts, it is safe to say that the Lakers are up and against. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves can hang with any guard duo in the NBA, but the Lakers don’t possess the kind of depth at guard that teams like Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs do, which could be hugely problematic for L.A. in a playoff series.

The Lakers made the right call, by all accounts, to pick up Sexton in free agency. While Sexton a high-level star, he is a sound table-setter and dependable scorer and shot-creator. He may struggle defensively, which may hurt his team at times, but having him on board is a clear boost over having James or another unpolished young player play backup point guard.

Sexton’s injury remains somewhat of a mystery as the Lakers look ahead to their preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets this week.