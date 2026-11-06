Lakers Get Major Sandro Mamukelashvili Update Before Blazers Rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news Friday ahead of their highly anticipated rematch with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili has been upgraded to available after initially being listed as questionable because of an illness, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The development means coach JJ Redick should have one of his most versatile reserves ready for Friday night’s NBA Cup matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

For a Lakers team seeking revenge after last week’s loss to Portland, Mamukelashvili’s availability offers a timely boost.

Lakers Clear Sandro Mamukelashvili Before Blazers Game

Mamukelashvili appeared on Thursday’s injury report with an illness, raising concerns that he could miss his first game of the season.

However, Friday’s update confirmed the 27-year-old forward-center is available to play.

Mamukelashvili has become an important piece of Redick’s rotation since joining Los Angeles during the offseason.

Through nine games, he is averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.4 minutes.

His production goes beyond the box score.

The 6-foot-9 big man gives the Lakers an offensive weapon capable of spacing the floor, attacking closeouts and making quick decisions with the ball.

Redick recently praised Mamukelashvili’s versatility, describing his ability to create offensive advantages as a rare quality.

That skill set has helped him emerge as Los Angeles’ preferred frontcourt option behind Walker Kessler.

Mamukelashvili Gives Lakers Another Weapon Against Portland

Mamukelashvili already showed what he can provide against the Trail Blazers.

In their first meeting Oct. 27, he scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in a 136-129 loss.

Luka Doncic poured in 41 points that night, while Austin Reaves added 26.

Still, Portland’s balanced attack proved too much for Los Angeles.

The rematch presents another difficult assignment, particularly against center Donovan Clingan and a Trail Blazers frontcourt that has been effective on the glass.

Mamukelashvili’s ability to play alongside Kessler or operate as a smaller center gives Redick different options.

His return also reduces the pressure to lean on Kevon Looney, who has quickly fallen out of the regular rotation.

Looney has received several coach’s decision DNPs, while Redick has increasingly preferred more mobile and versatile lineups.

Lakers Get Healthier as NBA Cup Stakes Rise

Mamukelashvili’s clearance follows another positive development involving second-year forward Adou Thiero.

Thiero was removed from the injury report after missing the first nine games because of inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee.

Although his availability does not guarantee playing time, the Lakers now have another defensive-minded option.

Kessler is also available despite continuing to wear a splint on his injured left finger.

Meanwhile, Bronny James and Cameron Carr remain out because of G League assignments.

Los Angeles enters Friday at 7-2, riding a three-game winning streak behind Doncic’s remarkable scoring surge.

The Lakers superstar is averaging an NBA-leading 38.5 points and has scored at least 40 in each of his last three games.

Portland arrives at 6-1, having won three straight.

With both teams competing for position in NBA Cup group play, Los Angeles will welcome every healthy contributor.

Mamukelashvili’s clearance gives Redick one fewer concern as the Lakers attempt to avenge their earlier defeat.