Luka Doncic Makes Surprising Austin Reaves Admission After 52-Point Game

Luka Doncic had already scored 50 points. He had buried eight 3-pointers and helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome an 18-point deficit against the Utah Jazz.

Yet, with the game still hanging in the balance, he decided someone else should take the biggest shot.

Austin Reaves was open beyond the arc. Doncic found him, and Reaves buried the 3-pointer that effectively sealed the Lakers’ 132-123 victory Sunday night at Delta Center.

The play gave Doncic his 10th assist, completing a historic 52-point, 10-assist performance as Los Angeles improved to 3-0.

Afterward, Doncic offered a simple explanation for trusting Reaves instead of taking another shot himself.

Luka Doncic Explains Decision to Trust Austin Reaves

During his postgame interview with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Doncic was asked about his decision to pass despite his remarkable fourth-quarter shooting.

“Yeah, of course. I mean, he was wide open, and I missed the previous three,” Doncic said.

That was all the reasoning he needed.

Reaves had been one of Los Angeles’ most reliable offensive players throughout the game. He finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Even while playing through foul trouble, Reaves remained a dangerous scoring option.

With 1:42 remaining, Doncic drilled a 27-foot 3-pointer to reach 50 points and give Los Angeles a 127-121 advantage.

Utah answered with two free throws, keeping the game within reach.

Then came the decisive possession.

With 34 seconds left, Doncic found Reaves for a 25-foot 3-pointer, extending the Lakers’ lead to 130-123.

Doncic’s 10th assist put the game out of reach.

He added two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to finish with 52 points.

Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History Not Seen Since 1963

Doncic’s performance marked the NBA’s first 50-point game of the 2026-27 season.

He shot 17-for-30 from the field, made eight 3-pointers and collected eight rebounds and two steals.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, Doncic became the first Lakers player since Elgin Baylor in 1963 to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Only Baylor, Jerry West and Doncic have accomplished the feat in franchise history.

Sunday also marked Doncic’s 10th career 50-point game.

However, the superstar appeared more concerned about the team’s sluggish opening quarter.

“We had a terrible first quarter,” Doncic told Trudell.

The Lakers surrendered 47 points in the opening period before responding with 45 in the second quarter.

Doncic credited better defensive physicality and transition offense for the turnaround.

“We learned our lesson, so we cannot start games like this anymore,” he said.

Luka Doncic Praises Team’s Growing Chemistry

Beyond his scoring performance, Doncic expressed confidence in the relationships developing inside the Lakers’ locker room.

Asked about the team’s unbeaten start and contributions from its new players, he praised how quickly everyone has settled in.

“I think we have a great group, and you know, I love playing with these guys,” Doncic said.

That chemistry was evident in the game’s defining possession.

Reaves had scored all night efficiently, and Doncic trusted him to deliver when it mattered most.

With LeBron James now playing for Philadelphia, Doncic has become the centerpiece of Los Angeles’ championship ambitions.

His scoring ability remains extraordinary. But Sunday’s closing sequence offered another glimpse of what makes him special.

He could have chased another highlight after reaching 50 points.

Instead, he found the open man.

And that pass might have revealed as much about the Lakers’ promising start as any of his eight 3-pointers.