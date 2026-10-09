Lakers’ Luka Doncic Criticized Ahead of Pressure-Packed Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have given Luka Doncic full control of the offense. Without LeBron James on the roster, Doncic can do whatever he wants offensively. He is one of the best scorers in the league every single season.

However, his behavior with officials has caught him some criticism over the years. He received a one-game suspension last year for accumulating too many technical fouls. Now, one writer believes it could hurt Los Angeles ahead of this season.

Lakers’ Behavior With Officials Could Play a Big Role This Year

Law Murray of The Athletic believes that Doncic’s lack of control with the officials could hurt the Lakers more this season.

“The numbers aren’t going anywhere. The questions are whether he can get back to beating the best teams, maintain his fitness and durability after significant absences the last two seasons, and better control his interactions with officials. His one-game suspension for excessive technical fouls nearly cost him award eligibility,” Murray writes.

Doncic complains to the referees constantly about calls, so the Lakers have to find a way for him to show more self-control. Getting technical fouls every game does not help them win games. Only Dillon Brooks had more technical fouls last season.

Technical fouls become more important in the postseason, as well. Doncic cannot afford to pick up too many of them in the playoffs, or he risks a suspension when the games matter the most. Of course, he has to be healthy enough to play in the postseason for that to happen.

Last season, Doncic missed the entire playoff run with an injury. He has gotten back into good shape this offseason, but that didn’t help him last year. Keeping him healthy when April approaches is going to be the big storyline for Doncic and the Lakers.

Los Angeles Has New Players That Need to Step Up

The Lakers decided to make a lot of changes to the roster this offseason. Of course, Walker Kessler is going to have a lot of pressure on him, as well. LA gave up several first-round picks to trade for him. In addition, they signed him to a four-year deal worth $130 million.

That kind of money means that Kessler has to be one of the five best centers in the league for that trade to work out. He is one of the best shot-blockers in the league when he is healthy, but health has been a problem. He only played five games last year before being shut down.

Austin Reaves will have more attention on him after James decided to leave. He signed a massive contract extension to stay with the organization, as well. He has to be the second-best player on the roster this season. Staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for him, as well.

As long as Doncic behaves, he has a chance to be the league MVP.