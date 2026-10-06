Lakers Projected Starting Lineup And Depth Chart For 2026-27 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting lineup, the power forward position in particular, and depth chart have been a topic of discussion in the lead-up to the 2026-27 NBA season.

In terms of the Lakers’ starting lineup for opening night, that will remain somewhat of a mystery until head coach JJ Redick announces his decision on who will play the power forward position alongside the other presumptive starters.

The Lakers’ depth chart is known for the most part, but the franchise still has a few two-way roster spots to confirm, as well as the final roster cut for the season, which is expected to be Dalton Knecht.

Ahead of the Lakers’ first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, here’s everything we know about the projected starting lineup and depth chart for the upcoming NBA season.

Lakers Projected Starting Lineup

Based on all the reporting on the Lakers throughout the offseason and through the first few days of training camp, here is the projected starting lineup Redick is expected to trot out this year.

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Quentin Grimes

PF: Jake LaRavia

C: Walker Kessler

The Lakers’ starting power forward position has been a heavily discussed topic for the past few months. It has yet to be confirmed by anyone within the organization publicly, but based on what top insiders and reporters are hearing, LaRavia is expected to get the nod to begin the season.

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There are other candidates to join the other starters in that role, as Sandro Mamukelashvili, Cameron Carr, Ziaire Williams, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero, and even guards Collin Sexton or Matisse Thybulle are all viable options for that open position. However, LaRavia is the only one in the group who has previous experience playing as the Lakers’ starting power forward, so the expectation is that he gets the job to begin the season.

Additionally, Redick has yet to publicly commit to Grimes as the starting power forward, but all signs point to him taking on that role after signing a four-year, $60 million contract to become the fourth-highest-paid player on the team.

Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler are all locks for the Lakers starting lineup. Each is on a near-max contract, and Los Angeles remains confident about this being the star trio to lead them for at least the end of the decade.

For now, though, this is the Lakers’ projected starting lineup for the 2026-27 season. Obviously, it is subject to change on a nightly basis, but this is the expected group of starters Redick will trot out to begin the year.

LA’s Depth Chart For the 2026-27 NBA Season

Along with the starting lineup, another topic of discussion has been the Lakers’ depth chart as a whole.

Based on the players currently on the roster, here is what Los Angeles is working with in terms of depth for the new season.

Point Guard: Luka Doncic, Collin Sexton, Austin Reaves, Bronny James

As it relates to the point guard position, it’s going to be fluid when Doncic is on the floor. Sexton arrived as his backup, but Reaves, James, and a few other players on the roster will have a chance to secure ball-handling responsibilities throughout the year.

Shooting Guard: Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Quentin Grimes, Cameron Carr, Bronny James, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht

If it’s not Reaves or Sexton, the Lakers will be filling this part of the starting lineup with players who are plus defenders. That’s what they attempted to get this summer, and with so much of the scoring responsibility already accounted for, Redick will be looking for players to pick up slack on the other end of the floor when the two backcourt stars are out.

Small Forward: Quentin Grimes, Jake LaRavia, Cameron Carr, Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht

Again, the Lakers are looking for defense and shooting on the wings. Whoever can offer that will get the most minutes in the lineup at the small forward position. Los Angeles has a ton of wings, and each will get a chance to prove their worth this season.

Power Forward: Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, Jarred Vanderbilt, Matisse Thybulle, Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero

Los Angeles needs rebounding and size down low. The Lakers’ starting power forward position will also need to be someone who can hit open shots given to them by Doncic and Reaves, and whoever shines out of this group will see their minutes grow as the year goes on.

Center: Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney

The Lakers are thinnest at the center position. They got Kessler, but are expected to play Mamukelashvili in the backup role, with Looney as the reserve. The team is also rumored to be interested in making a trade for another true big man to give themselves more rim protection and rebounding insurance.

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Many of these names are listed on the Lakers’ depth chart more than once because several will be asked to play multiple positions. For some, they have a specific role. But for others, mostly the backups, they’ll be asked to do different things on a game-to-game basis.

Like with the starting lineup, the depth chart is also subject to change as the season goes on. Additionally, one of these names, presumably Knecht, won’t be on this list by the time the season begins. The Lakers also have several two-way players that will be featured in the lineup here and there, but for clarity’s sake, they are left off the depth chart for now.

Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler are the three stars. Everyone else on this Lakers team will be filling in the cracks until they either find their way into the starting lineup, are bumped down the depth chart, or are traded, waived, or cut.

This Lakers squad has high expectations in its first season since 2018 without LeBron James. Questions remain about the peak of this roster, but there’s a ton of talent across the board.

The team’s preseason begins with a matchup against the Kings on October 5. The regular season will begin with a game against the Golden State Warriors on October 21, and that’s when the full starting lineup and depth chart will be known.