NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Performance In Lakers-Warriors Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

The Lakers lost by a score of 101-89.

Bronny James finished with one rebound, four turnovers and one steal.

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “Final: Warriors 101, Lakers 89 LA drops to 2-2 in the preseason. Walker Kessler had 11 points and 9 rebounds in his debut. Austin Reaves had 28 points and 7 assists. Mamu had 10 points and 7 rebounds. LA scored just 26 points in the second half. Up next: vs. DEN on Friday.”

NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny on social media:

@77TheDon: “Trade Bronny bro pls he just sad”

@Cam_Trill: “Bronny might as well start streaming not gone cap lol”

@Yinoma2001: “Brutal game for Bronny, Manon and Dalton.”

@OnMahThrone: “I want Bronny to succeed fr he gotta unlock something in his game too stiff and robotic right now.”

@24Dparks: “It’s gonna be ridiculously funny when Redick plays Bronny over Carr this season.”

@LeBron_SZN_: “That was a bad night for the brand bronny fc but we’ll be back on Friday to shock the world”

@NefariouSeraph: “Bronny has sadly been awful tonight”

@LMNOPeezy: “Bronny and Dalton Knecht gotta go immediately”

@letitflysuprfly: “Every single person on the court wants to pass the ball. They don’t even look at the rim. They spend 24 seconds of every possession passing. Bronny is horrible.”

@blizzyab: “Bronny gotta work on his handles he doesn’t look like a ball handler at all”

@BobbyOnealGibbs: “Bronny is being way too passive right now. He’s too athletic to not put more pressure on the rim in transition. In the G League he would have been attacking the basket.”

Bronny is going into his third NBA season (out of USC).