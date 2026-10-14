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NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Performance In Lakers-Warriors Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

The Lakers lost by a score of 101-89.

Bronny James finished with one rebound, four turnovers and one steal.

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “Final: Warriors 101, Lakers 89 LA drops to 2-2 in the preseason. Walker Kessler had 11 points and 9 rebounds in his debut. Austin Reaves had 28 points and 7 assists. Mamu had 10 points and 7 rebounds. LA scored just 26 points in the second half. Up next: vs. DEN on Friday.”

NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Performance

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Bronny on social media:

@77TheDon: “Trade Bronny bro pls he just sad”

@Cam_Trill: “Bronny might as well start streaming not gone cap lol”

@Yinoma2001: “Brutal game for Bronny, Manon and Dalton.”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

@OnMahThrone: “I want Bronny to succeed fr he gotta unlock something in his game too stiff and robotic right now.”

@24Dparks: “It’s gonna be ridiculously funny when Redick plays Bronny over Carr this season.”

@LeBron_SZN_: “That was a bad night for the brand bronny fc but we’ll be back on Friday to shock the world”

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) on the court against the Oklahoma Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

@NefariouSeraph: “Bronny has sadly been awful tonight”

@LMNOPeezy: “Bronny and Dalton Knecht gotta go immediately”

@letitflysuprfly: “Every single person on the court wants to pass the ball. They don’t even look at the rim. They spend 24 seconds of every possession passing. Bronny is horrible.”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

@blizzyab: “Bronny gotta work on his handles he doesn’t look like a ball handler at all”

@BobbyOnealGibbs: “Bronny is being way too passive right now. He’s too athletic to not put more pressure on the rim in transition. In the G League he would have been attacking the basket.”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny is going into his third NBA season (out of USC).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Performance In Lakers-Warriors Game

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