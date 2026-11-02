NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Raptors-Lakers Game

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Toronto Raptors in California.

They won by a score of 131-125.

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “LA improves to 5-2. An embarrassing close to the game undermined what had otherwise been a dominant performance. Luka had 45 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assist, 5 steals, and 1 block. Walker Kessler had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.”

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

Bronny James only had two minutes of playing time on Sunday.

He had one turnover and no points.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@HouseLowlights: “Bronny James checked into the game up 15 The Lakers blew their lead in one minute They had to bring the starters back in 💀”

@BIqckk: “I really don’t get why bronny is on the lakers”

@BrickCenter_: “Bronny James checked in and the Lakers blew a 15-point lead in 2 minutes 😭 The starters had to check back in”

@Kameron_Hay: “Bronny James -11 in one minute of play dog I’m screaming”

@reavesdiary: “We never hearing those Bronny chants again”

@DreAllDay: “LeBron James disrespected the game by putting his son on an NBA team. How are you a -11 in 2 minutes.”

@ClutchPointsNBA: “Garbage time turned into a Lakers NIGHTMARE as Bronny James and co. blew a 15-point lead in the last 2:30 minutes. JJ Redick had to bring the starters back, even getting Austin Reaves‘ headband back! During this span, Bronny was -11 in just 1:41 minutes of play!”

@AChad92: “Hardy and Bronny should be waived immediately after that bs”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is currently in the middle of his third season (all with the Lakers).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are 5-2 in their first seven games.

They will host the Miami Heat on Monday night.