Hi, Subscriber

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Raptors-Lakers Game

  • 213 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs upcourt during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Toronto Raptors in California.

They won by a score of 131-125.

Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block wrote: “LA improves to 5-2. An embarrassing close to the game undermined what had otherwise been a dominant performance. Luka had 45 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assist, 5 steals, and 1 block. Walker Kessler had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.”

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny James only had two minutes of playing time on Sunday.

He had one turnover and no points.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@HouseLowlights: “Bronny James checked into the game up 15 The Lakers blew their lead in one minute They had to bring the starters back in 💀”

@BIqckk: “I really don’t get why bronny is on the lakers”

@BrickCenter_: “Bronny James checked in and the Lakers blew a 15-point lead in 2 minutes 😭 The starters had to check back in”

@Kameron_Hay: “Bronny James -11 in one minute of play dog I’m screaming”

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during the second half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@reavesdiary: “We never hearing those Bronny chants again”

@DreAllDay:LeBron James disrespected the game by putting his son on an NBA team. How are you a -11 in 2 minutes.”

@ClutchPointsNBA: “Garbage time turned into a Lakers NIGHTMARE as Bronny James and co. blew a 15-point lead in the last 2:30 minutes. JJ Redick had to bring the starters back, even getting Austin Reaves‘ headband back! During this span, Bronny was -11 in just 1:41 minutes of play!”

@AChad92: “Hardy and Bronny should be waived immediately after that bs”

Looking At Bronny

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) on the court against the Oklahoma Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He is currently in the middle of his third season (all with the Lakers).

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers motions to his team against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Lakers are 5-2 in their first seven games.

They will host the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance In Raptors-Lakers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Lakers News

More Heavy on Lakers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x