Robert Horry Rips Two Lakers Players He Predicts Will Be Gone

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision heading into the season with at least one name needing to get cut or traded. Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry hit some of clutchest shots in franchise history and often speaks about the Lakers in his media role. Both Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt were singled out by Horry as two players who should be on the way out.

Horry criticized both for lackluster preseason performances and forecasted they were the ones being moved before the regular season:

“All of a sudden, you got a small forward, a power forward, and another mix like me,” Horry shared. “Oh f***, now I got to practice… Even watching last night, you can see, I hate to say this, I love Vando. You can just tell in the body language. He knows his time is coming. “And then you look at Dalton Knecht. He’s just such a deer in headlights. He clueless to what’s going on. But it’s going to be really interesting to [see] what they can do. It’s probably going to be some type of package where you move Dalton and Vando and get a guard.”

Both players were called out by Horry for looking disappointing in preseason and needing moves elsewhere. Knecht has been long rumored as the name most likely to get traded or cut. Vanderbilt is another option since other players offer more youth than him. Bronny James and Jaden Hardy are expected to be above the other two on the cutting block.

Why Robert Horry Singled Out These Two?

Knecht lost the confidence of head coach JJ Redick at a time when his skill set was needed. Any three-point shooter should benefit immensely from playing with LeBron James or Luka Doncic, let alone both like Knecht did last season.

The Lakers canceling a trade that would have sent Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams a few years ago led to his career falling apart. Knecht never became a trustworthy rotation player and seems likely to be gone soon.

Vanderbilt is more so a fit issue since the Lakers need more size from their power forwards. The defensive help is needed for a lineup led by Doncic and Austin Reaves. However, the Lakers lacking depth at this position could see them keeping Vanderbilt.

Why Bronny James Is Safe

Horry did not mention James as a realistic cut candidate, nor did he question LeBron Jr’s spot on the roster. Many pundits expected Bronny to move to the Philadelphia 76ers when his father signed there.

However, the Lakers did not try to trade him and view Bronny as someone to spend the entire season with them. Both Collin Sexton and Bronny will likely split the guard minutes, with Hardy also factoring into the rotation.

A new report confirmed that teams around the league do value Bronny enough to view him as a worthwhile reserve guard. Bronny’s defensive is expected to be his strong suit, but he must improve the three-point shooting to have a real NBA role.