Lakers Reveal Starting Lineup Vs Warriors After Luka Doncic News

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Golden State Warriors on Friday, October 30, in the first day of NBA Cup action, a matchup that will feature star player Luka Doncic.

Doncic missed the Lakers’ last game with what was described as back tightness, but wasn’t featured on the team’s injury report ahead of the contest against the Warriors.

Shortly before tipoff, the Lakers’ starting lineup and final injury report were revealed for the game in Golden State, following the positive update on Doncic.

Lakers Starting Lineup For Warriors Game Revealed

Confirmed on NBA.com and a post by the team, the Lakers’ starting lineup was announced before the Friday night matchup.

Here is the group of starters head coach JJ Redick is playing:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Matisse Thybulle

PF: Jake LaRavia

C: Walker Kessler

This is a different group of Lakers starters that took the floor during the team’s last game, a win over the Clippers, as Reaves, Grimes, Thybulle, Kessler, and LaRavia began that game.

Along with Doncic not being featured, the team had one other key player who won’t be available in the Friday game against the Warriors.

As for Golden State, head coach Steve Kerr’s starting lineup was announced at roughly the same time. Here is who is starting five for the Bay Area franchise:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Yaxel Lendeborg

PF: Gui Santos

C: Draymond Green

The Warriors are dealing with injuries as well, and though this isn’t the ideal starting five for them either, it’s the group the coaching staff is going with for the first night of NBA Cup action.

Luka Doncic Update And Full Injury Report For Lakers vs Warriors

As mentioned, Doncic sat out on Wednesday with back soreness.

According to Redick, the Lakers were being cautious with both the superstar and Ziaire Williams, both of whom missed the game.

“JJ Redick says that both Luka Doncic and Ziaire Williams woke up sore after the Blazers game. He says the Lakers are being “cautious” with both of them by holding them out vs LAC as the team plays Game 2 out of a five games in seven days stretch,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote in a post on X.

Doncic wasn’t designated with an injury status against the Warriors, but in what is bad news for Los Angeles, Williams is still featured on the injury report. He has been a consistent starter for the Lakers so far, but has been ruled out with what is officially described as ‘left foot/heel injury management,’ according to the NBA’s injury report.

The Lakers will also be without Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr, as each is dealing with lingering injuries to begin the season. Regardless, Los Angeles has Doncic back, which is the biggest positive for the team, despite missing a few key players.

As for Golden State, the Warriors’ injury report features several big names who won’t suit up on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis have all been ruled out, each dealing with long-term injuries. Santos was listed as questionable, but was later upgraded to available.

Another interesting note to watch for the Lakers vs Warriors game is the dynamic between Doncic and Lendeborg. The two got into some heated exchanges on opening night, and Golden State’s rookie has yet to back down from his trash-talking comments.

Play

The NBA Cup game between the two high-profile California teams will tip off at roughly 7 pm PST and will be live on Amazon Prime Video.