Lakers Dealt Unfortunate News After Shocking Dalton Knecht Knicks Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers cut ties with Dalton Knecht before the 2026-27 NBA season in a move that was very much expected. After a few days as a free agent, the 2024 Lakers draft pick signed with the New York Knicks, and on Wednesday, he made his debut for the defending champions.

In 16 minutes of action, Knecht scored ten points on 4/6 shooting, while also recording seven rebounds, an assist, and a block.

He played mostly in garbage time as New York routed the Chicago Bulls, but in the first game of his career not playing in a Lakers’ uniform, the 25-year-old proved Los Angeles might have been wrong about moving on from him after an up-and-down first two seasons in the NBA.

Lakers Get Bad News As Dalton Knecht Looked Good In Knicks Debut

Knecht hadn’t scored double-digit points or played more than ten minutes a game since the Lakers’ regular season finale last year. That includes the team’s playoff run and the four preseason games he appeared in last month.

However, in just his first game for the Knicks, Knecht put together a showing that might make the Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick and the front office rethink the decision to waive him over someone else like Jaden Hardy or Bronny James.

“Dalton Knecht made his New York Knicks debut on Nov. 4. He wasted no time in making his mark, scoring and shooting with volume and efficiency in limited minutes. After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown offered up a perspective the Los Angeles Lakers failed to truly understand,” Maxwell Ogden wrote on Knecht’s Knicks debut.

“The Lakers should’ve done more with Knecht. That could ultimately mean a dozen different things, but Los Angeles waiving a top-20 pick after just two seasons is an abject failure. Unfortunately, Knecht has already reminded them of what could’ve been—on multiple fronts.”

After the game, New York’s head coach Mike Brown told reporters Knecht was a scorer, not just a shooter, which is how he was viewed when with the Lakers.

“He’s a scorer, not just a shooter. A lot of people think he’s a shooter because he’s white,” Brown said postgame. “He can shoot from range. He’s got a medium game. He can get to the rim. He can pass. He’s got to work defensively, and I thought tonight he tried to play within himself and contributed the best way he could.”

As Ogden continued, that’s now how Redick and the Lakers viewed Knecht, which could be the reason why he was waived, but since had a strong start to his career on a new team.

“Though it may not seem like the most stark contrast, there are inherent differences that a coaching staff must be aware of in the effort to get their player into a rhythm,” he added. “During his Knicks debut, Knecht received varied opportunities to provide offense and ultimately turned in a strong scoring performance. Unfortunately, the Lakers struggled to provide him with said chances.”

“Whether it was trading him while he still had market value or developing him in a suitable role, the Lakers failed Knecht. At the very least, a fresh start is giving him a viable second chance.”

Though just one game into his Knicks career, Knecht made a strong impression, which isn’t the best news for the Lakers, as the West Coast team still lacks a high-level scorer behind the star trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Is Los Angeles To Blame If The Young Wing Starts To Look Like A Better Player?

All of this could be a reflection of the Lakers’ ability to develop young talent. Los Angeles has only signed two rookies they drafted to contract extensions in the past 20 years, neither of whom was Knecht.

It quickly became clear he wasn’t going to have a spot in the Lakers’ rotation this year, which is why he was waived, but that might say more about the coaching and development staff than the former 17th overall pick himself.

But regardless of how realistic that perspective is, throughout the course of the offseason, it looked like Los Angeles was always going to cut ties with Knecht. He wasn’t showing strong body language or performing in his limited playing time. Redick was bluntly clear when asked about his standing on the roster before he was waived.

“The team changed. The needs changed, the fit changed,” Redick said about Knecht before he was waived.. “I think he got better as a player over the last two years. I think each guy has, particularly last year, each guy got plenty of opportunities with the amount of injuries we had. So I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings, and he’s in a tough spot right now.”

Once he got to the Knicks, Knecht made it clear he was happy with the change of scenery under a new coaching staff, which could be a sign that, yes, the Lakers were at fault for not helping him reach his full potential.

“It just felt like the best opportunity. I talked to the coaching staff, [I’ve] known them for a while, so it was good. Thought this would be a great fit, and I’m excited to be here.”

After his efficient scoring and rebounding night, Knecht commented on his performance.

“I wasn’t surprised, I just came in ready to go,” he told reporters. “The coaches said you’re active so that just means be ready.”

For a player who looked unhappy over the past few months with the Lakers, Knecht has new life with the Knicks.

Los Angeles wasn’t ready to give him more chances to prove his worth, and that might have looked like the wrong decision given how his time in New York has started.