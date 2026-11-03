Los Angeles Lakers Urged To Trade For $180M Star Wing Duo

Despite a strong start to the season, led by MVP favorite Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers still lack high-level forwards across the roster, and the minimal wing depth was a topic of conversation throughout the offseason, as the front office failed to land many of the big names linked to the franchise.

However, with recent reports about the trade availability of Trey Murphy and Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers were once again urged to go after the star duo who’ve each been previously been linked in trade rumors to the Purple and Gold.

Trading for either Murphy or Jones remains difficult for Los Angeles, and while landing both in a singular deal could be almost impossible, the team could still have a chance at adding the two players who might be nearing the end of their tenure in New Orleans.

Lakers Urged To Trade For Trey Murphy And Herb Jones

Writing for Bleacher Report following the news that the Lakers remain interested in both Murphy and Jones, Erik Beaston urged the top decision-makers in Los Angeles to seriously consider a major offer for the wing players.

“The Lakers are 5-2 (now 6-2) thus far in the 2026-27 NBA season, and while there has been plenty to be excited about on the court, there are two areas that the team must improve to contend in the loaded Western Conference: defense and on the wings,” he wrote. “Murphy has great length and, more importantly, is mobile on the wing. Jones shares similar length but has even better anticipation than his teammate, allowing him to jump routes and shots.”

As mentioned, both Pelicans players have long been mentioned as top Lakers trade targets. The skill set of each, though pretty different, fits exactly what the franchise has been looking for, especially with the departure of LeBron James and the team’s need for stronger options on the defensive end of the floor.

While the Lakers remain linked to other top players in trade rumors, as is always the case, Beaston believes targeting either Murphy or Jones would be the best way to bolster the team’s title hopes this season.

“To maximize the team’s potential and make the most of Doncic’s otherworldly play, the team has to improve those two areas if it wants to make a legitimate run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Making a deal for Murphy or Jones is the best, most surefire option,” he added.

Los Angeles Faces Uphill Battle For Top Targets

Regardless of how intriguing the idea of Murphy or Jones playing in Los Angeles is, the reality is that it would be extremely tough for Rob Pelinka to trade for either of them.

New Orleans is reportedly asking for two first-round picks for Jones, and the expectation is that an asking price for Murphy would be even higher.

Right now, the Lakers don’t have any straight-up first-round picks to trade, as by giving up four in the deal for Walker Kessler this summer, the draft assets are extremely minimal for the franchise.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the two aren’t playing as well as they have in the past, with Murphy averaging just 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 45.5% shooting, and Jones putting up just 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and one assist in a career-low 22 minutes per game.

Even with the Lakers’ trade targets seemingly at a very low value right now, the Pelicans are reportedly staying firm on the asking price. Additionally, with the current $112 million contract for Murphy and the $67.5 million deal for Jones, Los Angeles would need to give up a ton of assets and key players, potentially even Austin Reaves, to get a trade done for either or both.

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For now, the Lakers remain interested in the two wings, but landing one of them is a lot easier said than done.

“It is unlikely the Lakers could make a trade for both players, if for no other reason that they simply do not have the assets necessary to pull it off. Such a deal would drain the team’s draft picks, with only the 2031 and 2033 picks unprotected,” Beaston added.