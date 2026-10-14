Walker Kessler Sends Candid Statement After Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Debut

After missing the first three preseason games due to a finger injury, Walker Kessler finally suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Kessler started at center in his preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors. He had 11 points, nine rebounds and one block in 15 minutes. He looked impressive despite the limited playing time and not being alongside Luka Doncic.

The Lakers remain cautious with Kessler, who has not played a regular-season game for nearly a year. He appears past his shoulder injury, though his left pinky finger is still taped up.

Walker Kessler Reacts to His Lakers Preseason Debut

Speaking to the media after the Lakers’ 101-89 loss to the Warriors, Walker Kessler was pretty happy about his performance in his first preseason game wearing the purple and yellow jerseys.

“It was a lot of fun being out there. It’s been so long,” Kessler said via BasketNews. “Before the game, I was actually pretty nervous, but getting out there and just playing with the guys was a blast.”

“I think I have a certain presence on the floor,” he added. “My teammates around me did a great job playing defense on the perimeter, and we shared the ball really well tonight. So in the first half, (it was) a lot of fun.”

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Kessler even admitted that he still needs to find his rhythm and get used to the game speed. He was pretty happy with his conditioning, though there’s still room for improvement.

The 7-foot-2 big man also mentioned Lakers coach JJ Redick‘s direction for him to remain relentless on both sides of the ball. The Lakers parted ways with two future first-round picks and two pick swaps for Kessler, so there’s plenty of pressure on the Auburn product.

Kessler signing a four-year, $130 million extension takes the pressure on a while different level.

JJ Redick on Kessler’s Debut

In his postgame media availability, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was happy with Walker Kessler’s preseason debut. Redick liked how Kessler stuck to his “relentless” approach, which he continuously preached to him during training camp.

“The word I’ve used with him, you know, the challenge is just being relentless, just in terms of the motor on both ends. Running the floor, diving, screening, crashing the glass,” Redick said via The Athletic. “Playing off Luka and (Austin Reaves), you know he’s going to have opportunities to playmake in the pocket. That’s just the nature of how teams guard those two guys. His stats are going to naturally come just from playing hard.”

The Lakers have one more preseason game in their schedule on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Redick will likely have the opportunity to play Kessler, Reaves and Doncic together for the first time ahead of their season opener on October 21.