Heat Get Discouraging Kyrie Irving Trade Update From NBA Insider

The Miami Heat are monitoring Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Dallas Mavericks, but one NBA insider sees little chance of a blockbuster deal materializing.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel questioned whether Miami has enough trade assets to compete for Irving if Dallas makes the nine-time All-Star available.

His assessment comes after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Heat are among several teams monitoring Irving.

Brett Siegel Sees Major Obstacle to Kyrie Irving Trade

“The concern for this team is scoring,” Siegel said, explaining Miami’s interest in Irving.

But he pointed to the Heat’s blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, which depleted their draft capital and young talent.

Siegel suggested that Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell could form part of a potential offer, along with a first-round pick if Miami resolves an outstanding draft obligation to Charlotte.

He questioned whether Dallas would find that package appealing.

If Irving became available, Siegel estimated that seven or eight teams could pursue him with stronger combinations of draft picks and young players.

“I just don’t see any scenario in which that happens,” Siegel said.

The Mavericks have not made Irving available for trade.

Terry Rozier Trade Complicates Miami’s Offer

Miami’s ability to trade a future first-round pick remains tied to the January 2024 deal that brought Terry Rozier from Charlotte.

The Heat owe the Hornets a lottery-protected 2027 first-round selection. If it does not convey, Charlotte receives Miami’s unprotected 2028 first-rounder.

To make their 2029 first-round pick available outright, the Heat would need Charlotte to agree to remove the 2027 protections.

That would guarantee the Hornets receive the 2027 selection, eliminating the possibility that Miami also owes its 2028 pick.

Even then, the Heat could struggle to compete with teams offering multiple first-round selections and promising young players.

Heat Still Searching for Scoring Help

Irving would address a pressing need for Miami.

The Heat opened the season with four consecutive losses before beating Atlanta 129-117 Wednesday.

Their offense is still adjusting after the departures of Tyler Herro and other contributors in the Antetokounmpo trade.

Irving, 34, recently returned from the torn ACL that sidelined him throughout the 2025-26 season.

Through four games, he is averaging 18 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

His shot creation could ease the offensive burden on Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Yet Siegel’s assessment underscores how difficult another blockbuster acquisition could be for Miami.

The Heat can monitor Irving’s situation, but unless they strengthen their offer or Dallas changes its position, there is no clear path to bringing him to South Florida.