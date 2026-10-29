LaMelo Ball Was Livid At Rudy Gobert During 1 Point Performance

The Minnesota Timberwolves witnessed an all-time bad Rudy Gobert night during a heartbreaking loss against the Golden State Warriors. NBA pundits already view the Timberwolves at a disadvantage after losing Anthony Edwards for the next few months. However, the first game went as poorly as possible due to the argument between LaMelo Ball and Gobert on the bench.

Television cameras caught Ball yelling in anger and pointing in frustration towards Gobert during a timeout:

Gobert had one of the worst games of his entire NBA career by scoring just 1 point on 0 for 4 shooting from the field. Jonathan Kuminga’s 20 points led Minnesota in scoring against his former team, but it wasn’t enough to get a win. Golden State controlled most of the game and held on to the lead late after a Timberwolves comeback scare.

Minnesota badly needs the foursome of Ball, Gobert, Kuminga, and Jaden McDaniels to play their best basketball to withstand missing Edwards. The Timberwolves already have a tough task with five or six other extremely strong teams in the Western Conference. Losing Edwards and failing to steal winnable games at home could force them down into the play-in race to tarnish their contending goals.

LaMelo Ball Looked Bad Here

Ball is the most important player for the Timberwolves after Edwards got hurt. Minnesota made big moves losing both Julius Randle and Naz Reid to free up enough cap space to land Ball as their offseason blockbuster addition.

The duo of Edwards and Ball looked great early to show the vision that required getting LaMelo from the Charlotte Hornets. However, the expectations have changed for Ball since he’s now the best player on the team and should represent winning qualities. An argument in the first game without Edwards is a terrible look.

LaMelo’s entire NBA career has featured him in a losing scenario with the Hornets since they peaked at the play-in with him. Ball chewing out someone who helped the Timberwolves make two Western Conference Finals creates issues for everyone.

The polarizing point guard also had his worst game of the season with these horrendous stats:

8 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 turnovers (3 of 11 FG)

Too many turnovers and horrendous offensive play as the top player made him just as blameworthy as Gobert to question his antics.

Can Timberwolves Survive Losing Anthony Edwards?

Tonight’s game caused Timberwolves fans to lose most confidence in this team surviving the months without Edwards. Ayo Dosunmu moving into the starting lineup was a big move, but it completely exposed the bench.

Edwards looked like an MVP candidate and was the anchor of Minnesota playing like contenders before his injury. The Timberwolves will now just try to stay afloat and away from the play-in race until his return.

A promising season started with Minnesota dreaming of challenging the San Antonio Spurs for the Western Conference Championship. Things are far more complicated now to limit that optimism. Gobert and Ball must get on the same page to win games and survive this terrible stretch without their leader.