Josh Hart Sends Clear Message After Knicks’ Surprising Contract Announcement

Josh Hart didn’t need a lengthy statement to express his feelings about New York.

Hours after the New York Knicks announced Friday that they were suspending contract extension negotiations until later in the season, Hart posted a brief message on X.

“NY 🧡💙”

No explanation. No mention of his contract. No criticism of the front office.

But the timing was difficult to ignore.

Hart, one of several Knicks players awaiting a new deal, had previously warned that unresolved negotiations could become a different conversation by the February trade deadline.

His latest message appeared to reaffirm his affection for New York, even as questions surrounding his future remain unanswered.

Josh Hart Responds After Knicks Halt Extension Talks

The Knicks made their position official Friday morning, issuing an unusual statement through a team spokesperson.

“As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of,” the statement read.

“As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.”

Hart’s post on X, published at 10:58 a.m. Friday, came shortly after the announcement.

It was a notable gesture from a player whose value to the franchise extends beyond the box score.

Hart has become a fan favorite since arriving from Portland in February 2023, earning that reputation through relentless rebounding, defensive effort and a willingness to do the unglamorous work.

His contributions were particularly evident during New York’s championship run last season.

The 31-year-old averaged 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 19 playoff games, providing the versatility and toughness that helped the Knicks capture their first NBA title since 1973.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals against San Antonio, Hart grabbed 15 rebounds, handed out six assists and collected four steals despite scoring just three points in New York’s 105-95 victory.

It was the kind of performance that underscored why the Knicks value him, even when his scoring numbers don’t attract attention.

Hart’s February Warning Still Looms Over New York

Despite his attachment to New York, Hart has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his contract.

During Knicks media day, he made clear that he preferred to have an extension completed before the season.

“You always want to get it done, as soon as possible,” Hart said.

He also raised the possibility that the situation could change if negotiations remained unresolved.

“We know if some of these things aren’t figured out by February, it might be a different conversation,” Hart said.

Hart wasn’t requesting a trade. He emphasized that he would continue playing hard for his teammates and the city as long as he wore a Knicks uniform.

His latest social media message was consistent with that commitment.

Hart is set to earn approximately $21 million this season, with New York holding a team option worth roughly $22.4 million for 2027-28.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are navigating extension decisions involving Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek while attempting to manage their payroll under the NBA’s restrictive luxury-tax rules.

With their championship defense beginning Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks have made clear that winning remains their immediate priority.

Hart’s two-letter message suggests his feelings about New York haven’t changed.

Whether the franchise can turn that loyalty into a long-term agreement is another matter.