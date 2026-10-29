Knicks Could Catch Major Break as 76ers Star Lands on Injury Report

The New York Knicks could catch a break when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, although their own injury situation remains unsettled.

Sixers star Jaylen Brown is questionable for the Emirates NBA Cup opener because of left knee soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday, Oct. 29.

New York, meanwhile, had yet to submit its injury report as of 5:30 p.m. ET, one day after Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet survived injury scares during a comeback victory over Chicago.

The uncertainty adds another wrinkle to a rematch of Philadelphia’s opening-night victory that spoiled the Knicks’ championship ring ceremony.

Jaylen Brown Questionable for Knicks Rematch

The NBA’s official injury report lists Brown as questionable with left knee soreness.

The 30-year-old forward played 34 minutes Wednesday in Philadelphia’s 114-109 victory over Indiana, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Brown has appeared in all five games this season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

His potential absence would be significant for the Sixers.

Brown finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Philadelphia’s 106-100 opening-night victory at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

He helped the Sixers disrupt New York’s offense while providing another scoring option alongside Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia has not announced whether Brown will play Friday.

NYK Await Injury Updates on Towns, Shamet and Anunoby

The Knicks also have health concerns following Wednesday’s 133-127 comeback victory over the Bulls.

Towns injured his left wrist during a first-half collision with Chicago rookie Noa Essengue.

He briefly went to the locker room before returning with his wrist taped.

Towns finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Afterward, coach Mike Brown downplayed concerns about his center.

“He was still shooting that thang from 30 feet, so the wrist looked OK to me,” Brown said.

Shamet also gave the Knicks a scare after twisting his right ankle following a dunk in the second quarter.

The veteran guard limped to the locker room but returned before halftime.

He finished with 14 points and five assists, helping fuel New York’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Anunoby was involved in another frightening moment when Towns’ leg made contact with his head during the second quarter.

The forward remained in the game and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

All three were able to continue playing, but the Knicks had not provided official availability updates for Friday in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. report.

Knicks Seek Revenge in NBA Cup Opener

New York enters Friday’s matchup with renewed confidence after consecutive victories erased some of the frustration surrounding its 0-3 start.

Jalen Brunson scored 38 points Wednesday as the Knicks rallied from a 19-point deficit in Chicago.

The victory followed Tuesday’s 111-97 win over Detroit.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, enters with a 4-1 record after Wednesday’s comeback win against Indiana.

The teams will open NBA Cup group play at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For New York, the opportunity to avenge its opening-night defeat comes with an important question: Which players will be healthy enough to take the floor?

Brown’s status could alter Philadelphia’s rotation, while the Knicks await clarity on three contributors who endured a bruising night in Chicago.