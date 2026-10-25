Knicks Get Major Break as Two Eastern Conference Stars Sidelined Amid 0-2 Start

The New York Knicks couldn’t have imagined a worse opening week for their NBA championship defense. But their schedule suddenly offers two opportunities to stop the bleeding.

After losing their first two games, the Knicks will face the Orlando Magic on Sunday without Paolo Banchero before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday without Jalen Duren.

Both teams have lost their leading frontcourt players to injuries, giving New York a chance to recover from its winless start.

The latest development came Sunday when Detroit announced that Duren suffered a right hamstring strain and would be reevaluated in two weeks.

The 22-year-old center, who recently signed a five-year, $200 million extension, will miss Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

For a Knicks team struggling to rediscover its championship form, the timing could hardly be better.

Jalen Duren Injury Gives Knicks Another Opportunity

According to the Pistons’ official announcement, Duren suffered the injury during Friday’s 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

He exited in the second quarter after recording four points, six rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.

His absence removes a major interior threat from Detroit’s lineup.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, earning his first All-Star selection and All-NBA third-team honors.

He opened this season with 22 points and nine rebounds against Boston before suffering the hamstring injury.

Without him, Detroit will likely rely more heavily on Paul Reed, who contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds against Miami.

The matchup could prove favorable for Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and veteran Andre Drummond.

However, Detroit still has Cade Cunningham and a talented supporting cast capable of creating problems.

Paolo Banchero Ruled Out

New York received another significant break ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Orlando.

The Magic announced Saturday that an MRI confirmed Banchero suffered a low-grade right high ankle sprain during Friday’s loss to Minnesota.

The former No. 1 overall pick will miss Sunday’s game and is expected to remain sidelined for multiple weeks.

Banchero had averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds through Orlando’s first two games.

His absence changes the complexion of the matchup.

Without their primary offensive creator, the Magic must lean more heavily on Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

For New York, that means one fewer elite scorer to contain as it attempts to secure its first victory.

Mike Brown’s Knicks Must Fix Troubling 0-2 Start

The Knicks opened their championship defense with a disappointing 106-100 loss to Philadelphia on ring night.

They followed that with a 107-103 defeat in Boston, where Jayson Tatum scored 36 points.

Despite a late comeback, New York couldn’t overcome its offensive struggles and defensive breakdowns.

Coach Mike Brown was particularly frustrated by his team’s lack of physicality.

The Knicks have shot just 40.8% from the field through two games, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have struggled to find their offensive rhythm.

Brown has also emphasized the need for better defensive communication and greater urgency.

Those problems won’t disappear simply because opposing stars are unavailable.

Still, the Knicks now have a favorable opening to regain momentum.

Orlando arrives without Banchero, while Detroit will visit without its $200 million center.

For a defending champion already searching for answers, the next two games present an opportunity New York can ill afford to waste.