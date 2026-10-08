Mike Brown Makes Notable Knicks Decision With Roster Spots at Stake

Mike Brown has a plan for the New York Knicks‘ remaining preseason games. For several veterans trying to make the defending champions’ roster, it could determine whether they have an NBA job when the regular season begins.

Ahead of Thursday night’s preseason home opener against the Washington Wizards, Brown revealed that the Knicks will divide their training camp hopefuls between two games while allowing their established players to continue building chemistry.

The decision comes with a significant financial complication: New York has room to sign only one of its five nonguaranteed veterans to a minimum contract without exceeding the NBA’s second salary-cap apron.

That makes every preseason opportunity especially valuable.

Mike Brown Reveals Who Will Play Against Wizards

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Brown said the Knicks’ regular players would participate Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Bruce Brown, James Wiseman, Tyler Nickel and Jaden Akins are also scheduled to play against Washington.

The remaining camp hopefuls will get their opportunity Monday when the Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks, Tony Bradley and Kevin McCullar Jr. are expected to play in that game, according to Bondy and The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

The arrangement gives the coaching staff an extended look at different combinations rather than trying to squeeze every roster hopeful into the same preseason rotation.

For Wiseman, Eubanks and Bradley, the competition is particularly important.

New York needs additional frontcourt insurance behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick, has emerged as an intriguing candidate, although his ability to stay healthy remains a consideration.

Bruce Brown and Agbaji offer perimeter depth, but both face an uphill battle because of the Knicks’ financial limitations.

Knicks Face Second-Apron Decision on Final Roster Spots

The Knicks entered training camp with 13 players on standard contracts, leaving two available roster spots.

However, they sit approximately $3.27 million below the second apron.

With a veteran minimum contract costing roughly $2.4 million, New York can presently add only one camp invitee without crossing that threshold.

The Knicks could create enough financial flexibility to retain two veterans by completing a salary-clearing trade.

Pacome Dadiet, who is owed approximately $2.98 million this season, is one potential trade candidate. Miles McBride could also become part of a salary-clearing move, although dealing either player would require the Knicks to weigh the cost of sacrificing existing depth.

Neither scenario is guaranteed.

That leaves Bruce Brown, Wiseman, Eubanks, Bradley and Agbaji competing for what currently amounts to one affordable standard roster opening.

Nickel, Akins and McCullar already occupy New York’s three two-way contract slots, putting them in a different category from the veterans fighting for standard deals.

Knicks Return to MSG Following Championship Run

Thursday marks New York’s first game at Madison Square Garden since its Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs during last season’s NBA Finals.

The Knicks eventually captured their first championship since 1973, but Brown has emphasized that last season’s accomplishments will not guarantee anyone playing time.

New York opened its preseason Monday with a 120-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown subsequently challenged his reserves after a lackluster practice, reinforcing the urgency surrounding the competition for roster spots.

The Knicks’ stars have little left to prove in October. For the players on nonguaranteed contracts, however, these games could shape the next chapter of their careers.

And unless New York makes a trade, only one of them may have a place on the opening-night roster.