Miles McBride’s Agent Sends Message to Knicks Amid Exit Buzz

Miles McBride wants to remain with the New York Knicks. His agent believes he has earned a new contract. Whether the defending NBA champions can afford to keep him is another question.

Mark Bartelstein, McBride’s agent, addressed the team’s decision to suspend contract extension negotiations during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, acknowledging the uncertainty while leaving open the possibility of a deal before the guard reaches free agency next summer.

“No doubt, he would love to get that,” Bartelstein said, according to the New York Post. “But at the end of the day, you work for the Knicks and it takes two sides to get a deal done.”

His comments come days after The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III predicted that McBride could be playing his final season in New York.

Miles McBride’s Agent Leaves Door Open for New York

The Knicks announced Oct. 9 that they were pausing extension talks, a decision that also affected Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart as the organization prepares to defend its first NBA championship since 1973.

Bartelstein made it clear McBride’s camp isn’t looking to turn the situation into a distraction.

“If the Knicks aren’t ready to do extensions right now, then we just gotta buckle up and go have a great season,” Bartelstein said.

Still, he hasn’t abandoned hope of reaching an agreement.

“We’ve got a great relationship with [president] Leon [Rose] and the front office,” Bartelstein said. “We’ll see: there may be opportunities during the season, maybe in the near future.”

The agent also defended McBride’s value to the franchise, pointing to his development into a trusted reserve and the sacrifices he made during New York’s championship run.

“Miles, like any player in his position, would love to get an extension. I think he’s earned it,” Bartelstein said.

He noted that McBride returned from abdominal surgery before he was fully healthy because he wanted to contribute to the Knicks’ title pursuit.

The guard’s commitment, however, doesn’t guarantee another contract.

Knicks Face Tough Decision on McBride’s Future

McBride will earn $3.9 million this season, the final year of his three-year, $13 million extension signed in December 2023.

The 26-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in July 2027.

That creates a difficult financial decision for New York, which already has significant money committed to its championship core.

Edwards recently predicted McBride could leave the Knicks next summer, citing the team’s salary-cap restrictions and coach Mike Brown’s growing trust in Landry Shamet.

Shamet’s affordable contract provides another option in the backcourt, potentially making it harder for New York to justify a significant raise for McBride.

The situation is particularly delicate because McBride has established himself as a valuable perimeter defender and outside shooter who can play alongside Jalen Brunson.

Losing him would weaken the Knicks’ backcourt depth. Paying him considerably more could complicate their efforts to retain the rest of their roster.

Edwards’ assessment was a projection, not a report that New York intends to trade McBride or let him walk.

Bartelstein’s latest comments suggest those decisions have yet to be made.

For now, McBride will enter Tuesday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers without the extension he wants, hoping another productive year will strengthen his position.

And despite the stalled negotiations, his agent isn’t ready to close the door on New York.