More Bad Injury News For OKC Thunder Involving Ajay Mitchell, Caruso, Holmgren

The Oklahoma City Thunder have more problems to worry about even after the horrific injuries of Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

According to the team’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of their game versus the Dallas Mavericks, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, and Chet Holmgren are all nursing an injury.

Caruso, Holmgren, Mitchell All Injured For The Thunder

Caruso has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain suffered during Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Joining him on the sidelines is star big man Chet Holmgren, who is also out while managing right knee patellar tendinitis.

To add to the team’s depth concerns, guard Ajay Mitchell, who is seen as the secondary ball handler behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a possible replacement for Jalen Williams, is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Last Sunday, Jalen Williams sustained a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula, while guard Cason Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder against the LA Clippers. The two are not expected to play for multiple months.

These injuries leave the Thunder notably shorthanded ahead of their matchup against the Mavericks, with several other rotation players also populated on the team’s extensive inactive list.

Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber remain sidelined indefinitely as they continue to rehab from major offseason surgeries,

After missing his entire true rookie season with a torn ACL and playing just 10 games the following year due to a battle with testicular cancer, Topic progress was halted once again by a lumbar microdiscectomy (back surgery) performed in June 2026.

Meanwhile, Sorber, who is the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, is also waiting to make his official NBA regular-season debut. Following a foot surgery at Georgetown and a torn right ACL that completely erased his 2025-2026 season, Sorber had to undergo a secondary arthroscopic knee procedure over the summer.

The Thunder is expected to lean heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on offense, while the likes of Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and rookies Ben Stirtz and Aday Mara should give the team some serviceable boost on both ends of the floor.

Thunder GM Sam Presti Focuses On Supporting The Team Through This Tough Time

The Thunder are in a nightmarish position. The team’s general manager Sam Presti knows that, and he is focused on helping them get through this.

“I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot. I understand the question,” Presti said. “But all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support and then helping everybody with our group realize that we have a tremendous challenge in front of us. But this is what we do. It’s also what we signed up for and it’s what we represent.”

“We have to come together and keep grinding, which I think we will do. I know we will do. Also, recognizing that those guys are going to be all right. I think sometimes we lose sight of that too.”

The Thunder may have won four straight games to open the season, but the roster certainly needs to fill the void left by their injured players. For now, SGA is seen to carry a heavy load and hold the fort until his supporting cast becomes fully healthy.