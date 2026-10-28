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More Bad Injury News For OKC Thunder Involving Ajay Mitchell, Caruso, Holmgren

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Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 19: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Cason Wallace #22, and Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a made basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have more problems to worry about even after the horrific injuries of Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

According to the team’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of their game versus the Dallas Mavericks, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, and Chet Holmgren are all nursing an injury. 

Caruso, Holmgren, Mitchell All Injured For The Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Chet Holmgren #7 and Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder chat during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Caruso has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain suffered during Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Joining him on the sidelines is star big man Chet Holmgren, who is also out while managing right knee patellar tendinitis. 

To add to the team’s depth concerns, guard Ajay Mitchell, who is seen as the secondary ball handler behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a possible replacement for Jalen Williams, is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Last Sunday, Jalen Williams sustained a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula, while guard Cason Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder against the LA Clippers. The two are not expected to play for multiple months.

These injuries leave the Thunder notably shorthanded ahead of their matchup against the Mavericks, with several other rotation players also populated on the team’s extensive inactive list.

Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber remain sidelined indefinitely as they continue to rehab from major offseason surgeries,

After missing his entire true rookie season with a torn ACL and playing just 10 games the following year due to a battle with testicular cancer, Topic progress was halted once again by a lumbar microdiscectomy (back surgery) performed in June 2026. 

Meanwhile, Sorber, who is the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, is also waiting to make his official NBA regular-season debut. Following a foot surgery at Georgetown and a torn right ACL that completely erased his 2025-2026 season, Sorber had to undergo a secondary arthroscopic knee procedure over the summer.

The Thunder is expected to lean heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on offense, while the likes of Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and rookies Ben Stirtz and Aday Mara should give the team some serviceable boost on both ends of the floor. 

Thunder GM Sam Presti Focuses On Supporting The Team Through This Tough Time

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 05: Jalen Williams #8 and Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a score during the second quarter of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on May 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Thunder are in a nightmarish position. The team’s general manager Sam Presti knows that, and he is focused on helping them get through this. 

“I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot. I understand the question,” Presti said. “But all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support and then helping everybody with our group realize that we have a tremendous challenge in front of us. But this is what we do. It’s also what we signed up for and it’s what we represent.”

“We have to come together and keep grinding, which I think we will do. I know we will do. Also, recognizing that those guys are going to be all right. I think sometimes we lose sight of that too.”

The Thunder may have won four straight games to open the season, but the roster certainly needs to fill the void left by their injured players. For now, SGA is seen to carry a heavy load and hold the fort until his supporting cast becomes fully healthy. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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More Bad Injury News For OKC Thunder Involving Ajay Mitchell, Caruso, Holmgren

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