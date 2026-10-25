76ers Make Joel Embiid, LeBron James Decisions Ahead of Pistons Showdown

Joel Embiid wanted another opportunity to play Sunday night. The Philadelphia 76ers, however, are sticking to their plan.

The Sixers officially ruled out Embiid for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, less than 24 hours after the former MVP recorded a triple-double in Philadelphia’s third consecutive victory.

According to the NBA’s 1 p.m. ET injury report, Embiid will sit because of right plantar fasciitis management.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is not listed on the report, putting him in position to return after missing Saturday’s 127-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers enter Sunday’s game at 3-0, with an opportunity to extend their unbeaten start while continuing to manage the workloads of their two biggest stars.

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Despite Plea to Play

Embiid made his preference clear following Saturday’s victory.

The 32-year-old center finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his first triple-double of the season.

Afterward, he jokingly enlisted reporters to help convince the Sixers to let him play against Detroit.

“I actually want to play tomorrow. So can you guys put pressure on them?” Embiid said during his postgame interview.

He then offered a suggestion.

“Start writing articles, put pressure on them so that they’ll let me play.”

Philadelphia apparently wasn’t persuaded.

The Sixers had already planned to limit Embiid to one appearance during their weekend back-to-back.

His absence follows an encouraging performance against Milwaukee, when he helped orchestrate Philadelphia’s offense with his passing.

However, keeping Embiid healthy for the playoffs remains a greater priority than extending his early-season momentum.

LeBron James Expected Back Against Pistons

While Embiid rests, James is expected to return to Philadelphia’s lineup.

The 41-year-old sat out Saturday’s victory to manage lower back discomfort and sciatica.

His absence from Sunday’s injury report suggests the Sixers are comfortable having him play the second game of the back-to-back.

James has made an immediate impact since joining Philadelphia.

He recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the season-opening victory over the New York Knicks.

Two nights later, he contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Philadelphia erased a 29-point deficit against Cleveland.

His return should help the Sixers maintain their offensive rhythm without Embiid.

James’ playmaking also gives coach Nick Nurse another option alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

76ers Face Pistons Without Jalen Duren

Philadelphia could benefit from Detroit’s own injury problems.

The Pistons have ruled out All-Star center Jalen Duren because of a right hamstring strain.

Duren, who recently signed a five-year, $200 million contract, will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Detroit also lists defensive standout Ausar Thompson as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

That could leave the Pistons without two important starters.

Philadelphia’s injury report includes four additional absences: Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall, Ariel Hukporti and Jabari Walker.

With Embiid sidelined, Adem Bona could receive more playing time in the frontcourt.

The Sixers have already demonstrated their depth.

Against Milwaukee, Brown scored 27 points, Maxey added 26, and Edgecombe contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Sunday presents another opportunity to prove they can win without their full complement of stars.

Embiid may have wanted to play, but Philadelphia’s bigger objective remains unchanged: Build early momentum without compromising its championship aspirations.